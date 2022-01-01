As Oklahoma welcomes in 2022, concern about the pandemic and multiple COVID-19 variants is carrying over into the new year.
While it’s unclear how prevalent the omicron variant is in Oklahoma so far, the state is again seeing heightened hospitalizations and seven-day new case averages, Dr. Dale Bratzler said.
Bratzler, the chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said there’s not a clear picture of how many of the state’s new cases are delta variant vs. omicron.
Still, it’s important to remain vigilant, he said, especially since previous variants are still very active.
“We’re not done with the other variants at this point, and rates of omicron transmission vary throughout the nation,” he said in a Wednesday media livestream.
The state’s weekly epidemiology report, released every Wednesday, didn’t make note of omicron cases this week. The report noted that because the first Oklahoma omicron case was only detected Dec. 21, and this week’s sequencing report only reflects up until Dec. 18, it doesn’t yet show the new variant.
This week’s report — documenting the week of Dec. 19-25 — showed a 15.3% increase in new cases over the previous week.
“I don’t think we can be complacent at this point, because we’ve seen COVID-19 migrate into Oklahoma before,” Bratzler said.
Norman’s case count, updated on Monday, shows 20,549 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 523 of them currently classified as active. The state health department shows 260 Norman residents have died in connection with the virus.
As of Monday, the City of Norman’s COVID dashboard showed a seven-day new case average of 47.43, the highest recorded since mid-September.
The state’s epidemiology report shows that over 64% of eligible Cleveland County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, though it doesn’t break down vaccination data by city.
The epidemiology report also demonstrates the impact of vaccines in Oklahoma. A Dec. 18 chart shows that of 805 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the previous 30 days, 729 (or 90.6%) were unvaccinated. Only 61 people (7.6%) hospitalized in that time were fully vaccinated.
Bratzler continued to encourage vaccination, especially for eligible children who still haven’t gotten the shot. He said the virus is still a serious threat to immunocompromised people, and the vaccine helps fulfill a “community obligation” to protect those individuals.
Bratzler said there’s concern about hospitalization spikes right now not because the omicron variant is necessarily hospitalizing more people than previous variants have, but because of the sheer volume of cases active at the moment.
He encouraged Oklahomans to get tested as soon as they experience concerning symptoms, even if those symptoms look like a common cold.
“You can’t tell the flu, or RSV, or parainfluenza from COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “If you have symptoms, particularly if you are going to have to be around other people, please get a test done.”