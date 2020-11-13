The latest report from the Norman Veterans Center appears to show that the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility has finally slowed within the last week.
In the last month and a half, 29 Norman Veterans Center residents have died in relation to COVID-19 in an outbreak that began with an asymptomatic staffer at the facility. Throughout the pandemic, the center has recorded 30 total COVID-related deaths.
But in the last week, the center’s significant death toll has stood still.
A letter from The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs obtained by The Transcript shows that as of Nov. 13, the center’s death toll still stands at 30. The letter also shows that no residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 residents are positive at the facility. As of Friday, 11 staff were positive still.
The letter represents an improvement over the previous week’s update. On Friday, Nov. 6, the center had two residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 residents positive in-house, and 30 dead in relation to the virus.
A review of letters from the facility shows that the gap between the Nov. 6 letter and the Nov. 13 letter represents the first Friday-to-Friday period the center has had without a death since late September/early October. The Veterans Center has been sending update letters to families multiple times a week, including every Friday, since the outbreak began in mid-September.
A spokesperson for the ODVA did not return calls on Friday afternoon for more information. It is unclear how many total new COVID-19 cases the center has recorded throughout the outbreak — as of Nov. 6, the center had seen 61 new cases since Sept. 17.
While the new cases began to show up in mid-September, letters show that resident deaths did not begin until the first week in October. An Oct. 6 letter showed the first two outbreak deaths occurred that week.
Nov. 6’s state epidemiology report shows 73 total cases and 48 total recoveries at the facility throughout the pandemic. The state still appears to be underreporting at the Veterans Center, however, since only 18 of the center’s 30 deaths show up on the epidemiology report.
Families at the center told The Transcript last week that while they believe staff are doing their best to care for residents, the Veterans Center is chronically understaffed and under-resourced. Sick residents and their families have also struggled with the lack of communication and visitation during the pandemic.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
