The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on small businesses in Norman, resulting in prolonged closures and swift adjustments to daily operations.
Many businesses have struggled to keep their doors open over the last year, as stay-at-home orders became occupancy restrictions and mandates were enacted to reduce the spread of the virus. Managing the health crisis resulted in an economic crisis as bottom lines plummeted for existing businesses and new business openings decreased, however recent data shows signs of economic recovery.
A Yelp Economic Average Report shows in Q4 of 2020, restaurant and food business owners opened 18,207 restaurants nationwide in Q4, only a 4% decrease from the same period in 2019.
In Oklahoma, Yelp observed a total of 758 business openings for the restaurant and food industry, a 3.4% increase year over year.
Adam and his wife Sherise opened Tavola Pizzeria in December 2020. Yelp’s report shows Oklahoma observed a total of 193 business openings in Q4, an increase of 8.4% year over year.
Adam said the decision to go ahead and open was made after frequent discussions about timing, viability and constructing a method of operations.
He said he asked his business partners if they still wanted to move forward in the plans after the pandemic showed no signs of letting up in the near future.
“We wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page,” Adam said. “Ultimately we saw there was still an opportunity.”
Adam said he knew online ordering and curbside pickup were going to be important offerings, and those elements became more apparent as a need due to the pandemic and will continue to be after it’s over.
The Yelp report reveals 210,000 business reopenings nationwide as of Sept. 30, and in Q4, the total climbed to over 230,000. The Diner on Main Street was one of the 835 business reopenings in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Bonnie Amspacher, owner of the Main Street restaurant, closed her doors in mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19 related restrictions. The Diner remained closed until August, when Armspacher opened up for to-go and curbside orders under limited hours.
Starting April 1, 2021, The Diner will return to pre-pandemic hours of operation, opening seven days a week at 6:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
“It’s been a really hard year and business has been slow, but I think because people are wanting to get out we’re seeing slow and gradual pickups of business,” Armspacher said. “I am seeing a lot of people returning after they’ve gotten their vaccines that we haven’t seen in a year or so.
Armspacher said she has been running the business throughout the pandemic with the hope that she can see it through the pandemic.
“We’ve just been trying to make it through to be here when this is all over,” Armspacher said.
Armspacher said the key to survival for her business has been accepting change and adapting to it.
“We had really been doing the same thing for a long time and had very ingrained systems and methods for everything we did,” Armspacher said. “Just going from 10 tables to no tables to five, you have to make a different amount of food, you have to staff differently, and that was a big challenge.”
Another challenge, Armspacher said, was learning how to efficiently expedite to-go orders.
“We already had to-go boxes and all the necessary supplies, but we switched from doing handwritten tickets to a printed ticket system to accommodate online orders,” Armspacher said.
Like many restaurant owners over the last year, Armspacher signed the business up with GrubHub and DoorDash, third party food delivery apps.
The pandemic brought on these changes, but Armspacher said their digital integration will continue to be beneficial for years to come.
Scotty Jackson, owner of Apple Tree Chocolate on Asp Avenue said surviving the COVID-19 pandemic has required pivoting and quick changes.
“You know this year was really tough because we’ve taken a lot more safety precautions and certain items have gone up in price,” Jackson said. “Especially safety items like personal protection products like nitrile gloves, which we go through thousands a month.”
Jackson said the price of those gloves cost four cents each last spring, but now cost over 20 cents.
“Revenue was only down a small percentage, but it’s tough when you feel like you’re doing twice the work for the same amount of pay,” Jackson said.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he was impressed with the businesses and citizens in the community and their willingness to rally together and support one another through the pandemic and subsequent regulations.
“It [shows] our sense of community and businesses ingenuity and creativity in serving customers, keeping employees safe while doing their best to keep doors open and keep our local economy thriving as much as possible,” Martin said.
Martin said early on, many felt optimism, though eventually the realization set in that this event could take longer than initially expected to subside.
“Reality began to sink in and everybody, whether it be our businesses families, or cultural events, had to kind of dig in for the long haul,” Martin said.
In the midst of the new normal, Martin said a transformation of local economies ensued, as business owners and their employees had no choice but to adapt.
“I think people embraced the reality of the situation, but still knew that we had to stay afloat,” Martin said. “[Due to] that transformation, there will be long lasting ramifications on how we do business and operate our lives going into the future.”
