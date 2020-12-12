Voters who choose to vote by mail in the Feb. 9 elections will now have to have their signature notarized, as a copy of a photo ID is no longer deemed valid for voter verification.
As 2020 comes to an end, so has the emergency order declared by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, the order allowed voters who decided to vote by mail in the June primary, August runoffs and the November general elections to attach a copy of their photo ID instead of having to have physical contact with someone in order to get their signature notarized.
Senate Bill 210, which was authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-OKC, requires all mail-in ballots to have a signature notarized in order to be counted.
“[SB 210] requires voters to have absentee ballots notarized, which has been the standard in Oklahoma for well over 50 years,” a May 7 press release reads.
The bill had a caveat attached: If Stitt declared an emergency, then that section of the bill would be void for the length of the emergency.
“In the event a State of Emergency declared by the Governor related to the COVID-19 pandemic is in effect 45 days prior to a scheduled election, or is declared within 45 days of the election, then: A voter who requests an absentee ballot … may, in lieu of having his or her signature notarized by a notary public ... sign the absentee ballot affidavit and attach a photocopy of a form of identification,” the bill reads.
Treat did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Although the emergency order may be over, the pandemic is not. According to the Dec. 6 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Oklahoma currently ranks third in the nation for most hospitalizations per 100 beds (behind only Maryland and Arkansas), third in test positivity (behind only Idaho and Nevada) and 16 in new cases per capita.
On Thursday, Oklahoma reported 1,730 COVID hospitalizations, 456 of which were in the intensive care unit. On Friday, Oklahoma reached a tragic landmark of 2,007 COVID related deaths. This second wave of yet another 1,000 COVID related deaths comes two months after Oklahoma reported its first set of 1,000 COVID related deaths — a feat that took over six months to reach.
Despite this, the Emergency Order has ended and the section of the bill that allowed photo ID as a valid form of voter verification is now void.
Baylee Lakey, Stitt’s communications director, said that section of the bill applied to elections held in the 2020 calendar year. She said legislative action would be needed going forward if any of those changes were to be applied to elections taking place in 2021.
“Gov. Stitt first declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 15, 2020 and has consistently renewed the state of emergency since that date,” Lakey said in the statement. “The governor appreciates the legislature’s quick actions to protect voter integrity in a presidential election year while also ensuring Oklahomans could safely and responsibly vote during a global pandemic. Moving forward, legislative action is needed for these alternative procedures to apply to any year other than 2020.”
Paul Ziriax, secretary of the State Election Board, said that the November General Election proved that IDs are a safe way to properly verify voters.
“Although ID copies for absentee voter verification are not as secure as notarization, the Legislature’s temporary allowance of ID copies in lieu of notarization in 2020 provided a reasonable balance between convenience and security for absentee voting during the pandemic,” Ziriax said. “Constitutionally, the decision as to whether ID copies will be allowed for future elections will be up to the Oklahoma Legislature.”
Oklahoma state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, has been a vocal advocate for voting absentee by mail since he first ran for office back in 2017. He said that it’s not a good idea for these protections to go away because Oklahoma is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not like the pandemic is over and anything that can help people get their voice out to vote is something we should continue to do, especially as we think about their safety,” Rosecrants said. “Obviously these elections have a smaller turnout but it’s not as though they’re any less important.”
In Norman, 17 candidates declared candidacy for the upcoming Norman City Council race.
“I think we need to continue what we already continued, it has worked perfectly fine and so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t continue to [allow photo ID verification],” Rosecrants said.
Rosecrants said that legislatures need to figure out what to do as safety precautions begin to expire with the pandemic still being around.
“I don’t necessarily want to go into a special session, I think we should have already done that if we were going to extend the emergency, but I definitely do think we need to take a look at this and realize that the pandemic is not over even though the New Year is starting,” Rosecrants said. “To me it’s pretty simple; you should make it easy for people to vote. Our election board does an excellent job with making sure signatures match and I don’t even know why we’re having this battle.”
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said that he does not think there is a need to extend the order because the notarization of signatures helps protect against voter fraud.
“Looking at the past issues, and why we have the notary in Oklahoma, was born out of voter fraud in Oklahoma, I think the notary is the best way to ensure the integrity of the election,” Standridge said. “I think folks want a secure election and I think the notary — even though it’s not foolproof — is the best measure we could do to secure the election.”
State election officials said there was no evidence of voter fraud within Oklahoma during the November election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.