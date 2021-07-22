Norman’s new COVID-19 case numbers rocketed upward in the last week, following new COVID case trends in the rest of the state.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 86 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The latest number is by far the city's highest weekly case increase since May, when the state started reporting city-specific COVID updates on a weekly basis.
The 86 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,589.
The city reported one additional COVID-related death Wednesday, bringing Norman’s COVID-19 death toll to 198.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has reported 14,293 recoveries in the city.
Doctors at Norman Regional Health Systems are urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated. Statewide, the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals, leadership said, and the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh any risk.
"As Norman Regional healers, we will continue putting our patients’ health and safety first by following the science. Vaccines are safe, they work and they help us all,” NRHS President and CEO Richie Splitt said.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 376 new COVID cases over the last week. The amount reported this week is up significantly over last week’s report of 108 new cases.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,896.
The state on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the deaths occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 445 people.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 466,733 COVID-19 cases, 4,840 of them reported in the past week.
The state's seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 875, the highest it's been since February. Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, said that he doesn't believe Oklahoma's cases will reach numbers seen in the previous wave of cases, but the peak could be six to eight weeks out still.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,682 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,454 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Thursday, there were 416 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 134 of them in the ICU.
Statewide, a total of 1.5 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma's adults unvaccinated and at heightened risk for COVID-19.