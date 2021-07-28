Following Oklahoma’s drastic increase in new COVID-19 cases, Norman’s new COVID-19 case count has jumped significantly in the last week.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 136 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, the highest new case report the city has seen in months.
The 136 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,725.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, leaving Norman’s COVID-19 death toll at 198 people.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has reported 14,348 recoveries in the city.
Given the recent rising numbers, officials at the Cleveland County Health Department are urging residents to continue taking mitigation efforts and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“With the high level of community spread of COVID-19, we encourage Cleveland County residents to practice the 3 w’s: wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance, and get a vaccine as it’s the best line of defense against COVID-19,” said Sara King, the department’s health education supervisor.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 316 new COVID cases over the last week, slightly less than last week’s report of 376 new cases.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 32,212.
The state on Wednesday reported one additional death in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the death occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 446 people.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 477,052 COVID-19 cases, 1,474 of them reported Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 1,236, the highest level it’s been since February.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,713 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,485 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Thursday, there were 607 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 191 of them in the ICU. Twenty-five of those 607 are pediatric hospitalizations.
Statewide, a total of 1.5 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at heightened risk for COVID-19.