The Norman Regional Hospital Porter campus is shown. A new report shows hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down.

The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems show that local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are continuing to fall, following a weeks-long local and statewide trend.

The latest dataset released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Monday shows a continued decrease in local hospital numbers during the week of Feb. 6-12.

Over the week of Feb. 6-12, Norman Regional had an average of 26.7 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. The number is slightly down from the 33.1 average patients in the hospital at the end of each day during the previous data collection period.

ICU cases dropped about three patients over that same time period, falling to 10.9 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous data collection period showed an average of 11.4 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.

Hospitalizations in Norman and across the state have been on a consistent downward trend since the start of February after reaching record highs in January. In its most recent executive order report Monday night, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 602 total statewide COVID hospitalizations, 168 of them in the ICU.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript

