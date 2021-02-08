Norman Regional Hospital Porter Campus

The Norman Regional Hospital Porter campus is shown. A new report shows hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down.

 Kyle Phillips

The Transcript

The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health System show a continued drop in local COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last data collection period.

The latest dataset released by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows another decrease in local hospital numbers during the week of Jan. 23-29.

Over the week of Jan. 23-29, Norman Regional had an average of 43.9 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down about 12 patients from the 55.1 average patients in the hospital at the end of each day during the previous data collection period.

ICU cases dropped quite drastically over that same time period, falling to 14.1 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous data collection period showed an average of 17.6 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 864 total COVID hospitalizations, 256 of them in the ICU.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

Tags

Trending Video

Staff Writer

Reese Gorman covers a wide array of issues for The Norman Transcript, with a primary focus on elections and coverage of local politicians. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a reporter in August of 2020.