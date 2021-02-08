The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health System show a continued drop in local COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last data collection period.
The latest dataset released by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows another decrease in local hospital numbers during the week of Jan. 23-29.
Over the week of Jan. 23-29, Norman Regional had an average of 43.9 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down about 12 patients from the 55.1 average patients in the hospital at the end of each day during the previous data collection period.
ICU cases dropped quite drastically over that same time period, falling to 14.1 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous data collection period showed an average of 17.6 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 864 total COVID hospitalizations, 256 of them in the ICU.
