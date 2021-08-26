New numbers from Norman Regional Health System show that local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are following the statewide trend and rising.
The latest dataset released to The Transcript by Norman Regional Health System on Thursday shows that over the course of the past seven days (Aug. 20-26), NRHS had an average of 50.7 COVID-positive patients in the hospital at the end of each day.
The new numbers won’t exactly match those reported by the Department of Health and Human Services at the moment; the federal agency’s numbers are two weeks behind.
The data also shows that the hospital system also had an average of 10.9 COVID-positive patients in the ICU at the end of each day.
The non-COVID numbers at NRHS remain much higher — the data showed an average of 274.1 patients in the hospital for non-COVID reasons at the end of each day.
This week’s total is higher than what was released the previous week. Over the course of Aug. 7-13, NRHS reported an average of 42.7 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day and an average of 10.4 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.
Although there is a rise in COVID hospitalizations in the Norman area, medical professionals are urging the public to not put off necessary care and to stick to a normal medical care schedule. They also encourage people to call 911 in the case of an emergency, and to not put off reaching out for help.
“People who test positive for COVID-19 should seek treatment with a medical professional, preferably their primary care provider,” NRHS said in a release. “Treatment options include monoclonal antibody infusion treatments, which are offered on an outpatient basis at Norman Regional’s COVID Outpatient Infusion Center in Norman. Many primary care physicians also offer virtual visits. Please do not delay seeking care for COVID or any other health concern.”
NRHS also said people should not come to the emergency room solely for a COVID-19 test — there’s other options for local testing.
“Please remember there are better ways to get a COVID-19 test than visiting an emergency room,” the health system said. “There are multiple options for COVID testing, including Norman Regional’s lab locations. Norman Regional has added a collection site in east Norman located at the south side of Norman Regional Hospital.”
The East Norman COVID Drive Through on Rich Street operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays; it’s a drive-through service for COVID testing. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by using NRHS’ scheduling portal.
COVID-19 vaccinations remain the best way to protect against COVID-19, medical professionals say. A vaccination appointment can be scheduled by visiting vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.