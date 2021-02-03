Norman Regional Hospital Porter Campus

The Norman Regional Hospital Porter campus is shown. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have reportedly increased again.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Norman Regional Health System dropped over the last collection period, new data shows.

The newest dataset released by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows a decrease in local hospital numbers during the week of Jan. 16-22.

Over the week of Jan.16-22, Norman Regional had an average of 55.1 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down considerably from the 75 average patients in the previous collection period.

ICU cases dropped over that same time period to 17.6 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous data collection period showed an average of 19.3 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,143 total COVID hospitalizations, 303 of them in the ICU. Statewide hospitalization numbers will be updated Wednesday evening.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

