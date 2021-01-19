COVID-19 hospitalizations at Norman Regional Health System fell slightly over the last collection period, following the slight downward trend in COVID hospitalizations that the state is seeing.
Hospitalization numbers reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional officials show that from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, there was an average of 72.3 COVID patients at Norman Regional at midnight of each day.
ICU cases were also down. Of the 72.3 overall case average, 16 of those cases were in the ICU on average at the end of each day. The Norman Regional ICU has 36 beds.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported its lowest number of hospitalizations since Christmas Eve, with 1,776 people in the hospital with COVID and 474 of those hospitalized in the ICU.
