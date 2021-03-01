After three weeks of a downward trend in COVID-19 local hospitalizations, Norman Regional Health Systems saw a slight uptick in its coronavirus hospitalizations over the last reporting period.
The latest data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which was confirmed by Norman Regional Monday, shows a slight increase in local hospitalization numbers during the week of Feb. 13-19.
During the week of Feb. 13-19, Norman Regional had an average of 32 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, according to the data. That number is up from the previous collection week’s number of 26.7. This is the first time the number has risen in almost a month.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations over the week of Feb. 13-19, average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day dropped to nine from 10.9 during the previous reporting period. This statistic is following the trend of ICU cases and hospitalizations dropping across the state.
The state’s latest executive order report showed 447 Oklahomans currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and 134 of those people in the ICU.
