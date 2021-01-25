COVID-19 hospitalizations at Norman Regional Health System rose slightly over the last collection period, new data shows.
Although Oklahoma has seen an almost 40% decrease in daily COVID cases in the last week compared to two weeks ago, the newest dataset released by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows an increase in local hospital numbers during the week of Jan. 9-15.
Over the week of Jan. 9-15, Norman Regional had an average of 75 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, up slightly from the 72.3 average in the previous collection period.
ICU cases rose over that same time period to 19.3 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous time period showed an average of 16 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,454 total COVID hospitalizations, with 410 of those in the ICU. The newest statewide numbers are down from the 1,595 hospitalizations reported Friday, reflecting the downward trend in Oklahoma’s COVID hospitalizations over the last few weeks.
Norman Regional is also giving Norman residents the chance to assist the health system in assessing the health status of the Norman community.
“A national research firm will be calling on approximately 100 individuals of the area between January 18 and February 15,” Sara Raney, the strategic planning specialist at Norman Regional, said in a press release. “The purpose of this survey is to better understand how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and well-being of people in our community.”
The firm tasked with running this assessment is Professional Research Consultants based out of Omaha, Nebraska, the release said.
“We really want to encourage everyone to participate if they’re called,” Raney said in the release. “This is the community’s opportunity to give us the information we need to address the needs that are most important to our area.”
