COVID vaccine arrives at Norman hospitals

Though Oklahoma received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, it didn’t arrive in Norman until Thursday, when both Griffin Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital administered the vaccine to some of their employees.
Employees of Griffin Memorial came flooding to the hospital’s clinic as soon as the vaccine was offered. Within the first hour, over 75 employees of the hospital had already received the vaccination, said Henry Hartsell, executive director of Griffin Memorial.
“This is wonderful — we are so fortunate here in Norman, Oklahoma to be among some of the first people on the planet to get this vaccine that is going to protect our staff, our patients, their families and the community,” Hartsell said. “It’s an amazing day.”
Harstell said he is “extremely grateful” to have the opportunity to vaccinate his staff.
“It gives me a sense of pride in our staff for stepping up and getting vaccinated,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the [Cleveland County Health Department] for being here and assisting in this — they’ve been a fantastic partner to us throughout the entire COVID emergency.”
Sinda Hembree, the nurse coordinator at Griffin Memorial, said she’s excited to possibly see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s really exciting to finally be getting some help for this so more people don’t get sick after seeing the effect [COVID-19] has had on so many people,” Hembree said.
Hembree said she urges people to get the vaccine after seeing firsthand what COVID-19 does to people.
The state’s vaccine distribution plan dictates that frontline healthcare workers, EMT staff and public health workers, along with staff and residents of long term care facilities, receive the first round of immunizations. Oklahoma is currently in Phase one of its four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
The full plan is available on the state’s site at oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
“Please get the vaccine [when] it’s possible,” Hembree said. “You don’t want to get the COVID, after hearing and seeing what people have [gone] through.”
A couple miles away, Norman Regional was also administering its first set of COVID-19 vaccinations. At 6:30 p.m., with vaccinations still continuing, Norman Regional had vaccinated about 400 people, hospital administrators said.
Norman Regional EMSSTAT paramedic Teagan Hawkins received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Hawkins said that throughout the pandemic, he’s seen very sick patients.
“It’s kind of a scary thing, because a lot of health issues can kind of be somewhat controlled ... but this doesn’t care who you are or where you are, anyone can get it and it can affect every person in a different way,” Hawkins said.
Dr. Aaron Boyd, the chief medical officer of Norman Regional, received the vaccine on Thursday, and was feeling relieved that the vaccinations hopefully mark “the beginning of the end,” he said.
“I was able to get the vaccine earlier this morning, there were no problems with it and there seems to be no early side effects at all, so I’m just excited to get it done,” Boyd said.
Being on the frontlines during this pandemic has not been easy for medical personnel, but receiving this vaccine provided a glimmer of hope in these trying times, Boyd said.
“[Their reaction] was jubilation if you will — they’re excited that they can begin this process of getting protection from getting COVID themselves as they continue to take care of patients,” Boyd said. “We’re still unfortunately looking at several weeks of lots of inpatient COVID care, so they’re excited to be able to get the vaccine started.”
Although there has not been an overwhelming sense of fear amongst the frontline workers at Norman Regional, there has been an “appropriate amount of concern,” within the hospital, Boyd said. The COVID-19 pandemic is “unfortunately” not comparable to anything else hospitals have seen, Boyd said.
“We have these protocols in place to take care of these patients safely, so I don’t really think there’s an overwhelming sense of fear of getting [COVID-19],” he said. “It’s always a risk and it’s always there, but we’ve got the procedures down now after 10 months of this.”
Boyd said he wants to put to rest all the skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, and he urges people to take it when they are able to.
“There can certainly be side-effects from the vaccine, but there also can be death from getting the COVID infection, so it’s really not comparable,” he said. “We do not know who will get critically ill [when] they get the COVID infection, so whatever the doubt is about the vaccine should be weighed against that fact that anybody could get COVID-19 and any of those people can get critically ill.”