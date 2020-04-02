During this time of quarantine amid the threat of COVID-19, the Citizens' Police Academy Alumni of Norman is helping meet community needs.
CPAAN President Judy Hixon said the group received a request from the Norman Parks and Recreation department to help collect 10,000 pieces of candy for a virtual, at-home egg hunt for area children.
Jason Olsen, parks and recreation supervisor, said the hunt will begin at 6 p.m. April 10 (Good Friday) via a Facebook Live post on the parks Facebook page. Norman Mayor Breea Clark will open with comments, then countdown at 6:05 p.m., at which point children can begin egg hunts at their homes simultaneously.
As part of the department's #stayhomebesocial at-home initiative, Olsen said they wanted to provide a modified version of the community egg hunt during this period of quarantine.
“It's helpful to add normalcy during these unusual times,” he said.
He said the city's big egg hunt typically begins with fire trucks sounding sirens to begin the hunt. Since the hunt is being modified, he encourages residents to step outside their homes and make noise to start the hunt.
Olsen said the city already has enough candy for 800 bags but needs much more, since Norman Public Schools have handed out, on average, about 2,000 to 2,500 free meals to students via the recent curbside service. The candy will be placed in Ziplock bags and given to students during the weekly meal offerings Monday and Tuesday.
Hixon said CPAAN hasn't received many individually wrapped candy donations so far, and donations are due by 5 p.m. Friday. Donations can either be dropped off at the Norman Police Department, 201 W. Gray St., Suite B, 73069, or bought online and shipped to the station.
Monetary donations will be accepted, too, which will allow CPAAN to buy candy, she said. Checks including a notation for CPAAN Easter candy fund can be mailed to the police department.
“Our goal and our purpose is to assist not only the PD but the whole community to make Norman the best place it can be. Norman's a fantastic town,” Hixon said.
In addition to the candy hunt, Hixon said CPAAN also is calling on residents who have a knack for sewing to sew masks for Norman police officers to use.
She said several people have begun making masks so far, but more are needed. To see how to make face masks, residents can visit bit.ly/3aFxoVW. Residents who would like to donate fabric for the project can reach out to Norman Community Relief via Facebook, bit.ly/2X3pT7c.
Hixon said mask donations can be dropped off or mailed to the police station, and there is no collection deadline.
Hixon said part of CPAAN's mission is “to help our fellow citizens. It's to help Norman in any way we can through this time, because there are real needs, and when we know what a need is, we like to help.”
As part of Norman mayor's citywide quarantine orders, CPAAN has postponed most of its activities, Hixon said.
The current Citizens' Police Academy Class, Class 18, which was about six weeks in, has been suspended until later this year. A return date hasn't been set, and nine class dates remain. This means the fall class will be canceled this year. The next new class will start next spring.
Other postponed community events that CPAAN is involved in include monthly street cleanups, a citywide shred-a-thon, an Animal Welfare event and an advanced CPAAN class reviewing an officer-involved shooting case.
Hixon said the annual police memorial ceremony, which was scheduled for May 11, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
For more information about CPAAN, visit bit.ly/2Jx5lMp.
