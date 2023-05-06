Interstate 35 crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and others work a wreck on southbound Interstate 35 just north of Tecumseh Road on Saturday morning. 

 Kyle Phillips | The Transcript

All lanes of southbound Interstate 35 at Tecumseh Road have reopened following a collision Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Transportation Department of Transportation reported.

The lanes were closed at 9:25 a.m. and reopened at 11:42 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

As of noon, neither agency has reported crash details.

Crews estimated the closure to last a couple of hours and drivers were detoured locally, the transportation department reported.

This is a developing story.

