The Navajo Nation’s creation chronicle contains many prominent references to birds.
Their feathers are of ceremonial and spiritual significance, revered for their healing powers. Internationally-exhibited Navajo painter and printmaker Marwin Begaye’s work often reflects the importance of these creatures.
“They are a part of the earth and sky,” Begaye said from his Norman home. “With my larger pieces of art, I put halos behind the birds to equate them with saints because of the rebalancing powers they have. Similar to the different halos Russian saint icons have, I think along those same lines.”
Begaye’s intent is to draw viewers into recognizing nature and appreciating what we have. His work has been shown from New Zealand to Estonia.
Begaye is a master woodblock printer. Much of his art is mixed media. A Scissor-tailed Flycatcher’s brilliant depiction, titled “Landing” (2021), is a serigraph print with added watercolor paint, Prismacolor pencil and India ink drawing. Begaye gives our state bird mythical majesty in a swirl of gold, orange and royal blue.
It begs the question where his artistic inspiration comes from.
“It comes from my culture and our stories,” Begaye said. “The Navajo genesis stories. I grew up in a time of very limited TV.”
That was when there were three major network television stations and often in rural areas, viewers could only receive a single broadcaster’s signal. Begaye’s family resided well outside Gallup, New Mexico in the mountains. A grandpa and uncles were among the WWII hero Navajo Code Talkers who recounted their battle experiences to him.
One of Begaye’s woodblock prints, titled “American Kestrel,” was inspired by the Code Talkers because of the diminutive raptors’ fierce intensity.
“I listened to a lot of oral history with stories about Monster Slayer and Born for Water being told, which got my imagination going,” he said. “Those stories were influential in my design element, compositions, patterns and working them all in together. I saw, experienced and lived it. There was a combination of a lot of things.
“I’m grateful for having a relationship with the land and space we occupied. Through my work I’m trying to make people aware of what space they’re sharing with birds and plants. Like a textile piece, we’re all woven together to be in this world. Some people don’t see it or aren’t aware of it.”
Begaye also benefited from receiving a robust work ethic from his elders. He grew up with inventive jewelers and rug makers.
As a child he emulated these people and participated in sheep shearing and dyeing wool.
Those world-renowned rug designs he grew up around figure into the work he makes now.
Begaye has continued this tradition with his own children.
“Growing up we were 45 minutes away from Gallup and had to work to survive,” he said. “My approach to art is the same way. I get up and I’m drawing, painting and making.”
Begaye has been here on red dirt a long time, listening to other Indigenous stories from Oklahomans. He’s also well traveled, along with being an associate professor of Painting and Printmaking at the University of Oklahoma.
“Other people’s stories really gets my imagination going,” he said. “I’m a life-long learner and always curious about stuff. There may be different characters and deities in their stories, but they’re similar. I enjoy listening to friends and at social gatherings. It’s what drives the way I work.”
Begaye sketches while attending powwows, listening to the drums and different languages being spoken. The marks he makes on paper serve as thumbnails for larger pieces.
Begaye has adapted the ethos of his ancestors into modern art and life. He cited the beautiful face masks some artists are making to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.
“Some are indigenizing logos to make people think,” he said. “Society can be a steamroller and people can be unaware of what’s going on. I was doing it for a bit to address diabetes within Native communities. I took the Coca Cola logo and switched the words around. Instead of ‘Enjoy Coke’ it would say ‘Enjoy Diabetes.’ Things in popular culture can get out of balance really fast. We get caught up in these addictions to sugar and Instagram and it throws us off balance.”
Begaye’s art shifts between the precision required for carving woodblocks for printing, to the creative impulsivity his mixed media work allows.
“I really like combining both those together,” he said. “I experiment and explore a lot more in mixed media with designs, birds and mediums. How they do or don’t come together. The big woodblocks and mixed media feed off one another.
“The balance is a big thing for me as an artist and how to maintain that in my life. There are harsh truths and they cut really deep. Art helps me to think clearer and not over-analyze.”
Begaye gets paid to teach at OU, and learning from his students is additional compensation.
“I’m curious and maybe too straightforward asking people about how they’ve grown up,” he said. “Is that an influence on how they make work and where their ideas are coming from? At 18, 19 and 20, OU is the first real life experience they have being away from home and their communities, living alone.
“I tell them they’re still baking in the oven, figuring out who they are and bringing these experiences with them. Maybe most important, they teach me a lot about technology. They’re really fast and show me one more tool.”