Despite the unemployment crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer credit debt and bankruptcies have actually declined since the start of 2020.
According to a Federal Reserve consumer credit report, credit debt dropped under $1 trillion nationwide in May for the first time since 2011. Revolving credit, such as credit cards, declined by 28% in May. This is following a record 65% decrease in April.
Debt.org reports personal bankruptcies were down about 25% nationwide in the second quarter of 2020.
Norman bankruptcy attorney Mike Patterson said the decrease is happening because people are trying to maintain the status quo, and people simply can’t spend money as easily right now outside of basic needs like food.
“Okies are notorious for eating out, and we have more fast food places than nearly any place in the country,” Patterson said. “I know that’s certainly the case in Norman.”
Over the last few months, however, consumers have spent more money on eating at home. Five out of six major grocery store food group indexes rose in June, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics news release. The beef index has increased over 20% over the last three months.
Todd Christensen, accredited financial counselor for Money Fit nonprofit credit counseling, said he is not surprised that credit card spending is down. He said anytime a recession hits, consumers realize they don’t need to be spending money on certain things.
Christensen predicts bankruptcies will increase later in the year as government assistance programs wane, including government backed lenders for home loans which have policies in place that give homeowners a substantial amount of leeway.
“As those programs expire, I think that's when we will start to see consumers who have been laid off and been dealing with unemployment will start to face what to do with their debt,” Christensen said.
Christinsen said while it may seem counterintuitive, he recommends focusing on building savings rather than paying off debts during times of financial uncertainty. He said it’s important to still keep making minimum payments, however.
“If things continue as they are or get worse and a lay off is in one’s future, the credit card will not help them pay off their home loan,” Christensen said. “You can’t survive very long paying one loan with another credit card. You can’t play that transfer game for durations without getting into serious trouble.”
Christensen advises that people focus on eliminating what he calls “superfluous expenses” like gym memberships, streaming subscription services and long-term contracts such as new car loans. He said it’s key to prioritize allocation of funds to survival needs like shelter, security, food, water and clothing, as problems can arise when priorities are out of order.
Due to the pandemic’s impact on unemployment, having the funds to pay utilities could become an issue for some residents. According to Rick Knighton, assistant city attorney for Norman, the most important action in this case is for residents to communicate with the city regarding the situation. He said the city can help set up a payment plan based on your particular circumstances.
“They will work with you to ensure that your utility service is not interrupted because you’re having some difficulty paying as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or frankly any other reason,” Knighton said.
When basic needs like utilities are accounted for, Christensen said the next step is critical wants, such as transportation, cell phone and internet, which can have a major impact on one’s lifestyle. He said standard wants like restaurant dining or dining out are lifestyle choices and the last priority should be hopes and dreams which are generally larger expenditures.
“If we don’t need it, but we haven’t lost our job, we can later reevaluate our savings and say, ‘I need this for emergencies, and this can be for a vacation or a different vehicle,’” Christensen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.