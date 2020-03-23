An employee for Crest Fresh Market in Norman tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Crest president Bruce Harroz.
According to the press release, Crest was notified of the positive case on Saturday after the employee called the store. The employee, identified by Harroz as female, last worked in the store on Sunday, March 15.
Harroz said the store immediately took steps to disinfect the store after being notified by the employee.
“Despite not yet having documentation from this employee, we are treating this case as a confirmed positive and are taking appropriate steps as outlined by the State and Federal Government,” Harroz said. “Upon learning of this exposure, we took immediate steps – beyond our already heightened cleaning procedures – to fully disinfect the store. We continue to emphasize to our employees and customers the importance of remaining home when ill and following a possible exposure to COVID-19.”
As of Sunday, the Cleveland County COVID-19 case total was at 13 cases, and the state total at 67 cases. Two Oklahomans have died in connection with the virus.
