A Norman High School student who admitted his role in starting a trashcan fire on campus Thursday afternoon, kicked a school resource officer and was transported to a hospital with an arm injury, according to Norman police.
Officers assigned to the school were made aware of a possible fire in a student restroom, about 3 p.m.
Officers, along with school administration immediately responded to the location to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and school. Upon arrival, they located a restroom filling with smoke from a smoldering fire in a trashcan. They quickly ensured there were no students in the restroom and were able to remove the trashcan to a safe location, police reported in a statement.
According to police, a short time later, an involved student was identified and located in the school. During subsequent discussions with school administration and officers, the student admitted his involvement in the incident. As the discussions continued, the student became agitated and made actions consistent with a pending assault on a school administrator.
"At this time, officers engaged the student and prevented the assault," police reported. "Officers and administration then attempted efforts to calm the student and deescalate the situation so that the discussion could continue peacefully.
"During this effort, the student resisted, at one point kicking an officer. During the student's resistance, his arm was injured. Aid was immediately provided to the student, his guardian was contacted, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment."
After receiving treatment for the injured arm, the student was released into the custody of his guardian, police reported. Charges will be requested for Arson in the First Degree and Obstructing an Officer. The identity of the student is not subject to release as he is a juvenile. No other persons were injured during the incident, police reported.
