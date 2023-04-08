Women took center stage Friday night during the 23rd annual Public Safety Awards Banquet at Embassy Suites Hotel.
Norman Crime Stoppers puts on the annual event to highlight and honor its partner agencies.
About 250 people came together to recognize public safety personnel from the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office; Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office; Norman Regional EMSSTAT; Noble Police Department; Norman Fire Department; Norman Police Department; University of Oklahoma Police Department; and Abbott House Child Advocacy Center.
It was the first in-person banquet since 2020 because of COVID-19.
Jenny Bryan, a master police officer and Medal of Valor recipient who has battled cancer, received the Norman Police Department’s officer of the year award from Chief Kevin Foster.
“I truly want you all to understand how great this officer is, and the value she adds to our department and our community every day,” Foster said. “I don’t think I can express everything about her that is so extraordinary and why she is so deserving.”
Jay Callaghan, a former Norman police officer now Colorado State University police chief, returned for the event. Callaghan was Bryan’s supervisor at the police academy in 2016.
“I knew Jenny before she was famous,” he said. “I am not surprised that we are standing here this evening honoring this officer and the work that she’s doing.
“Jenny is everything that is good about our profession, the nobility of our profession, the compassion of our profession, and I could not be more proud of you and to call you a sister in uniform and the uniform that you wear.”
Foster called Bryan a hard worker and a team player who goes out of her way to help others because “she wants to make life easier for you.”
“ ... this was an easy pick,” he said. “Bryan will outwork, outtalk and outperform everyone and still remain humble to the end, doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”
Bryan received a standing ovation.
“Yes, I do love my job, but I also feel like it takes a village,” she said. “We are a team. “We got to go out and make a difference in people’s lives. We get to go out and help others.
“We get to be the calm in somebody’s disaster, somebody’s bad day.”
Bryan, a single mother of four, recognized her family and the families of other first responders who make a difference in their absence.
‘Back where I belong’
Kelle Robertson, a former detective turned Animal Welfare manager, received the department’s supervisor of the year award from Foster.
Robertson became animal welfare manager on March 1, 2022.
She inherited a division that had lost its manager, had no full-time veterinarian and ‘was suffering from low employee morale,” Foster said.
“Kellee has impacted the culture of the shelter in a very positive way,” he said. “And I’m just telling you it is amazing what she has done down there.
“I used to get numerous calls every day about something in animal welfare. and now I don’t. Thank you. It’s been great.”
Foster called Robertson one of the most effective leaders in the department and said she has “dramatically changed the culture and the vision in a way that I have seldom seen in our police department.”
Robertson said she was “honored and just completely and absolutely humbled” to receive the award.
“Thank you to the Norman Police Department for believing in that 19-year-old girl that applied to be an animal welfare officer in 1994,” she said. “Now I’m back where I belong.”
The department’s Civilian of the Year award went to Lindsey Shraddix.
McClain County Assistant District Attorney Lesley March received the District 21 ADA of the Year award from District Attorney Greg Mashburn.
The Norman Regional EMSSTAT Paramedic of the Year award went to Tasha Schmidt-Wood, while Shae Orcutt-Richardson received EMT of the Year.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office award Detention Officer of the Year went to Aaron Prothe, while Donald Hudgins received the Deputy of the Year award.
Officer Justin Pyle received the Noble Police Department’s Officer of the Year award.
Norman Fire Department Driver Engineer Dusty Borror received the Fire Fighter of the Year award, while University of Oklahoma police Capt. Hunter McAllister received Supervisor of the Year, officer Marcos Ibanez received Officer of the Year, and dispatcher Stephanie Drury was named Civilian of the Year.
Sue Durrett received the Wayne Martin Memorial Award presented by Abbott House Child Advocacy Center.
Two scholarships were awarded, including the Steve Cain Memorial Scholarship, given in honor of Steve Cain, a retired captain who served the Norman Police Department for 29 years.
The recipient, Norman North senior Chance Foster, will attend the University of Oklahoma and major in chemistry.
Norman High senior Roman Roberts received the John Dutch Memorial Scholarship, given in honor of the late John Dutch, Norman Fire Chief for 14 years.
Roberts will attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, where he will pursue a finance degree.
Foster and Roberts will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to assist with the cost of college tuition and fees.
How to help
The purpose of Norman Crime Stoppers is to enhance the quality of life in Norman and surrounding communities by supporting and complementing law enforcement efforts to prevent and reduce crime and facilitate apprehensions and arrests, according to the organization.
The program provides a safe, anonymous way for individuals to report criminal activity; it is a mutual partnership between citizens, law enforcement and the criminal justice department.
Sponsorships support the banquet and the work of Crime Stoppers, which last year approved $625 in awards to anonymous tipsters where tips resulted in arrests.
Visit the organization’s website atnormancrimestoppers.org for more information.
