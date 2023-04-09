A new vintage clothing store in downtown Norman offers timeless treasures, including University of Oklahoma sweaters from past decades, band T-shirts, and jerseys from now retired professional athletes.
Bryan Albert and Connell McBride met at a thrift store in 2020. Their shared passion for classic clothes developed into not only a friendship, but a business partnership.
On February 11, they opened Crimson Vintage, at 406 E. Main St.
Though the business is still in its infancy, you probably wouldn’t assume so when looking through their collection of clothes for sale. The selection is a result of more than eight years of thrifting at shops throughout the state between the two.
“We restock 35 to 100 pieces every Saturday,” Albert said.
Some vendors of vintage clothes create an online store to sell their merchandise, but Albert and McBride agreed they prefer the brick-and-mortar experience.
“We wanted to sell in person rather than just shipping the products out, because we want to give people the experience and show them everything we’ve been curating rather than just posting it online,” Albert said.
McBride, now 25 years old, started watching thrifting videos on YouTube when he was in high school.
“I figured I would try it out, but I didn’t find anything (the) first time,” he said. “Then one of my friends took me thrifting a few years later and I had better luck. It kind of took off from there.”
Albert developed a strong interest in vintage clothes three years ago, at 20 years old. He said he’s always enjoyed fashion, and vintage clothing offers a chance for unique expression.
When browsing thrift shops for items to sell at Crimson Vintage, McBride and Albert tend to gravitate towards clothes they would have interest in wearing themselves.
“I kind of just grab what I like and think, ‘if you think it’s cool, maybe other people will want to buy it,’” Albert said.
The leftmost rack in the front of the store has sweaters, with everything from knit Ralph Lauren sweaters to crewnecks with the Oklahoma City Blazers logo, a semi-professional hockey team that played their last game in 2009.
Anyone in search of a band t-shirt is sure to find something interesting that’s been out of production for decades. They also have racks of University of Oklahoma athletic apparel.
Albert said they are developing into a buy, sell and trade operation, and hopes once more people learn about them, they can add additional racks as their inventory grows.
“Our collection (spans) from the early ‘00s all the way to the ‘50s,” Albert said. “If we can find anything older, we’ll grab it, but that’s just what we’ve been able to find.
OU items seen at the store Wednesday include an 89th Rose Bowl shirt from the Sooners matchup with Washington State, and another from the 2004 Sugar Bowl. Windbreakers and sweaters with several variations of the OU logo throughout the years were on the same rack.
They also have a collection of vintage snapbacks. Sports hats with Notre Dame, New York Mets, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Cincinnati Reds were some of the options available Wednesday.
Crimson Vintage joins an eclectic group of shops that make up the east downtown corridor, with neighbors including Main Street Pottery, Re-Supply, an environmentally conscious refill shop, and STASH, a fairtrade, jewelry and handmade goods store.
Albert said they searched for the perfect spot to open Crimson Vintage for a year and a half.
“We were looking at a spot on Campus Corner, but someone closed on it for five years a day before we were supposed to close on it,” Albert said. “We actually stopped looking for a while, and then we picked back up and saw this. We signed two days later.”
A large number of their clients so far are OU students, and their absence was noticed during spring break last month, but Albert and McBride said they’re excited to open in an area that will help them develop a diverse customer base.
McBride said two months in, they’re starting to see return customers.
“It’s been cool getting to see when people start becoming regulars,” he said.
One of the best parts of having their own store, Albert said, is sharing enthusiasm for vintage clothing with customers.
“Seeing our stuff being worn out of the store is super exciting,” he said.
