The Cleveland County CROP Walk to Stop Hunger will launch its annual campaign to fight hunger with a team leaders orientation at 2 p.m. Sunday online via Zoom at tinyurl.com/CROPHungerWalk.
During the orientation, prospective walkers and team leaders will receive information about the charity walk, which will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
People can learn more and donate at clevelandcountycropwalk.org.
“The theme for this year’s CROP Walk is ‘For I was hungry, and you gave me food,’ an exhortation from Matthew 25:35 for us to take care of all who are hungry,” CROP Hunger Walk co-chair Brenda Wheelock said. “In the richest country in the world, and in our community, we can and should feed all who are hungry. Together we can do this — one step at a time, one dollar at a time, one meal at a time.”
Since 1984, the local CROP Walk has brought together hundreds of concerned residents annually to raise awareness and raise funds to fight hunger and poverty.
Faith groups, businesses, organizations and others are invited to form teams to raise funds to support hunger-fighting and relief efforts of Church World Service and services of Norman’s Food and Shelter Inc., which provides emergency housing for homeless families and free meals for them.
“Hunger is something we imagine impacts people across the ocean, but not here in our community. However, thousands of people right here in Cleveland County are living without enough food to eat,” said April Doshier, Food and Shelter executive director. “Each day, we at Food and Shelter meet moms having to choose between paying rent and buying food.
“Inflation means the grocery budget does not go quite as far, but thanks to CROP Walk supporters, we are able to make sure they never have to choose. We are able to feed hungry people who need us.”
CROP — Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty — is the community hunger appeal of Church World Service, a cooperative ministry of 37 denominations that not only fights hunger locally but also provides development, disaster relief and refugee assistance in more than 30 countries.
“Together, our community has been very generous,” Wheelock said, noting that the 2021 walk was recognized as one of the ‘Cream of the CROP’ top fundraising walks in the country. “Since 1984, more than $430,000 has been raised to benefit people in need, both here and around the globe.”
For more information, call 620-1305 or visit clevelandcountycropwalk.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.