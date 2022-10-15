The 39th iteration of a charity walk to fight hunger and poverty returns to Andrews Park Sunday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland County’s CROP Walk will host its 39th annual charity walk to stop hunger at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St. The walk starts at 2 p.m. rain or shine, according to the event webpage.
Cleveland County residents are invited to participate in the walk by checking in at the registration tent on walk day or by registering and donating at www.cleveladncountycropwalk.org. Organizers say they set a goal of raising $30,000 in this year’s walk.
The event is part of a national effort to raise awareness and financial support for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty. Norman’s 3-mile charity walk is one of more than 800 CROP Walks nationwide for 2022. It’s organized by volunteers from local faith groups and community organizations.
Proceeds benefit Food & Shelter Inc. of Norman and the global humanitarian efforts of Church World Service.
The CROP Walk, which begins and ends at Andrews Park, will offer a three-mile route and two-mile “shortcut” route. Friendly, leashed pets are welcome, according to an event release.
Children and teens can design their own signs to carry in the walk, with prizes of $50, $25 and $10 awarded to the top three designs. The event will also feature antique cars displayed by Canadian River Cruisers.
CROP Walk co-chair Brenda Wheelock said the theme is to take care of everyone who is hungry.
“In the richest country in the world, and in our community, we can and should feed all who are hungry,” Wheelock said.
Members of Manyawi Global Music Ensemble and Norman Singers will start the walk by singing “Siyahamba,” an African marching song. First United Bank will provide snacks near the walk sendoff point. Water break stops along the route will feature local musicians Jared Deck, Andrew Cullen, Nicolette Nicar, Janice Francis-Smith and Liam Carr, who will be playing for tips to benefit CROP Walk.
April Doshier, executive director of Food and Shelter, said the CROP Walk is a fun opportunity to walk on behalf of people experiencing hunger — not only around the world, but here in Cleveland County.
“Hunger is something we imagine impacts people across the ocean, but not here in our community. However, thousands of people right here in Cleveland County are living without enough food to eat,” Doshier said in a statement. “Each day, we at Food and Shelter meet moms having to choose between paying rent and buying food. Inflation means the grocery budget does not go quite as far.
“But thanks to CROP Walk supporters, we are able to make sure they never have to choose. We are able to feed hungry people who need us.”
CROP Walk shirts are available for $15 Sunday, but will be awarded free to each walker who raises at least $100. Walkers who raise $100 or more will have the opportunity to earn pet bandanas, sponsored by Rose Rock Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort.
“We’re expecting probably up to 300 people on Sunday, and there’s a lot of opportunities for folks,” Wheelock said.
