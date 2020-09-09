The Cleveland County CROP (Community Responding to Overcoming Poverty) Walk to Stop Hunger is slated to hold its team leader orientation at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.
During this orientation, prospective team leaders and walkers will receive information and learn more about the charity fundraiser which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CROP Walk will have added safety precautions as well as a few changes.
“Participants can support the CROP walk in one of three ways: as a Spirit Walker, providing online support; by walking alone or with family on their chosen path; or by walking with their team — social distancing — on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Andrews Park,” co-chair Brenda Wheelock said in a press release. “Teams will be assigned staggered start times to minimize crowding, and the route will be shortened.”
The CROP Walk is in its 35th year of bringing together citizens to fight poverty and hunger, Wheelock said in the release. Usually, the event draws around 400 to 500 people including volunteers, she said.
“As vulnerable people in our community and around the world face even greater challenges with hunger and poverty because of COVID-19, our local CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of raising at least $20,000 this fall to respond,” Wheelock said in the release. “Our theme this year is ‘Alone we can do so little. Together, we can do so much,’ based on the famous quote by Helen Keller.’”
April Heiple, executive director of Norman’s Food and Shelter Inc. and a CROP Walk leader, touched on the economic impact the pandemic has had on numerous people.
“COVID-19 has created an economic instability our community has never experienced,” Heiple said in the release. “In the blink of an eye, thousands of people lost most of their resources needed to pay rent and buy food. Our food pantry at Food and Shelter responded to every person who reached out for help, often seeing 400 to 500 percent increases over normal pantry days.”
She said that it was only with the support of the community that her organization was able to stand with and help those who were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“That’s what the CROP Walk means to me — togetherness,” she said in the release.
People who want to participate in the orientation must RSVP with Wheelock at (405) 620-1305 or email brendawheelock@cox.net to receive Zoom meeting login instructions.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
