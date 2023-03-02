Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.