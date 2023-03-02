Minutes before an approaching tornado destroyed her southeast Norman home Sunday night, 72-year-old Beverly Gray got a call from her daughter letting her know it was coming.
“I was in my bed watching TV, and my power went out, and I thought, ‘it will pass,’ because that’s what we do in Oklahoma,” Gray said.
Shortly after receiving the call, her roof caved in.
“I heard crashing noises and then it was gone,” she said.
The backside of her house on 60th Ave. NE is no longer intact, and the roof, along with various items from the house were left scattered in her front and back yards.
When Gray answered the front door to talk with concerned neighbors and survey the damage, she knew the home was no longer in livable condition.
“It’s a total loss,” she said.
Gray’s horse barn and trailer were also completely demolished by Sunday’s storm.
“What’s really bothered me more than the house and everything is I lost two miniature ponies,” she said. “I had three and only one and the donkey survived.”
Members from nearby CrossPointe Church were at Gray’s home Wednesday afternoon, helping her family clean up, secure belongings in a U-Haul and remove large trees and other debris.
At CrossPointe, 2601 24th Ave. SE, church creative director Tyler Dickey along with fellow staff members and volunteers were giving out meals and collecting supply donations.
While the church lost a steeple, a garage, part of its roof and sustained some exterior frame damage, Dickey said the focus thus far has been entirely on nearby residents like Gray who need help more.
“On Monday, all of our staff got together and we’re like, ‘we’ve got our problems here,’ but we were seeing the pictures across the street and we’re like, ‘they have it way worse than us,’” Dickey said.
Outside the church, volunteers were loading paper towels, water and other necessities into the cars of residents affected by the severe storm.
Johnnie Poirot, director of the Care Center at CrossPointe Church, and other members were preparing boxed lunches with barbecue sandwiches using donated pulled pork.
“We’ve already donated about 200 meals,” Poirot said. “We’re going out and delivering all over — we just delivered 30 boxes to lineman working on 60th.”
Crosspointe staff and volunteers on Wednesday stacked packages of food that can serve two people for five meals. Poirot said she hopes they can get rid of all the packages before the rain comes Thursday.
The church also opened its showers to nearby residents through Friday, and plans to hand out supplies to make spaghetti on Friday.
“We’re giving the noodles and sauce away for them to make at home,” Poirot said.
Poirot and Dickey said if community members want to help out, they can donate noodles and spaghetti sauce cans, in addition to non-perishable items.
Dickey said helping out is what his team’s hearts collectively urged them to do.
“That’s why we’re doing it,” he said.
