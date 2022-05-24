Cleveland County Clerk Tammy Belinson is on a mission to save the county’s tattered records, but it’ll cost $2 million to get the job done.
Belinson will ask Cleveland County commissioners to approve the expenditure with American Rescue Plan Act money as a project next Monday. The federal contract will be with the U.S. General Services Administration, she told the commission Monday during a presentation.
The clerk oversees the storage and preservation of county records. In Cleveland County, that’s 132 years worth of documents, Belinson said in a statement.
The project will include scanning, digitizing, indexing, software updates, imports and exports of approximately 3,620 books with more than 1.8 million documents and 3.2 million images, her statement reads.
“These records include mortgages, deeds, oil and gas lease, federal and state tax liens, mechanics and material liens, fictitious names, commissioners’ proceedings, etc.,” she said. “As the steward of these records, the County Clerk must ensure the storage methods are efficient, accessible, cost-effective and durable.”
The Cleveland County commissioners were largely quiet on the issue following the presentation.
Belinson noted that other counties are also using American Rescue Plan Act money to digitize old records, including Pottawatomie County.
If the records are digitized, the public will have free online access to them. It’ll also prepare the county to shift to remote employment, Belinson said.
Belinson said it would be important to create a “digital vault” of the county’s records in the face of “escalating health challenges and infectious diseases.”
The improvement would also ensure that the county’s government would be operational in the event of a natural disaster, she said.
“If something, Lord forbid, happens to this courthouse and it gets knocked down, the county clerk’s office can be up and running within minutes,” she told the commissioners. “That means payroll, that means all the records available to the public. There will be no downtime other than getting the computers back up.”
Other forms of preservation come with their own risks. Digitizing the records will also come with a feature that prevents the files from being corrupted over time, she said.
“Every form of storage media has a shelf life and is prone to degradation,” her statement reads. “Microfilm, for example, is prone to redox blemishes formed by local oxidation of metallic silver.
“Through media diversity, the County Clerk can ensure the public’s records are both protected and preserved.”
Unforeseen events — like a water line in the courthouse that ruptured during a three-day weekend — have threatened some records, she told the commissioners. Several books of records had to be repaired.
“The time line of this process will be approximately 18-24 months,” she said in her statement. “Once the project is finished, the records will be preserved for another 300 to 400 years. The preservation of the county’s historical records is paramount to the future of Cleveland County.”