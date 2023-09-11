Throughout the day Monday, people working out at Crunch Fitness saw a different scene when walking into the gym.
It was no longer just a room filled with weights and cardio equipment but rather a day of reflection and remembrance.
To honor the memory of everyone impacted by the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001, Crunch Fitness opened its doors to the community — and first responders — to use the Stairmasters to climb over 100 flights.
The tradition started in 2020 across all Crunch Fitness locations, and staff members at the site in Norman said it had been a great way to get people involved while remembering the tragedy.
Travis Knost, the general manager at the Norman location, and Deven Rivera, Senior Marketing Manager, both said it's an excellent opportunity for people to get involved.
"So I know Norman being close to the college campus, a lot of the college kids like to come out and try it," Rivera said.
Rivera said the stairmaster challenge included climbing 110 stairs with or without a weighted vest or using fire gear.
"For the event, our main goal is to continue to keep bringing awareness of 9-11," she said. "So people don't forget, we want the community to know this isn't a competition. It is just something so people can come in and understand what the people and the first responders on that day had to sacrifice when they took that call that morning."
Since this wasn't a competition, attendees could go at their own pace and reflect on the challenges many first responders and victims faced 21 years ago.
"110 flights will take some people a very long time. Some are complete beasts, and it may only take them 20 minutes," Knost told the Transcript.
The event lasted all day, and participants signed their names on a remembrance whiteboard with how many flights they climbed. Knost said the attendance varied across the years, but he urged anyone who competed to tag them on social media.
"We just want people to understand how important that date was and the sacrifices that were made and to continue to remember it and to never forget," Rivera said. "So it's just really Crunch giving everyone the opportunity to understand the importance of everything that happened that day."
