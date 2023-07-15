Anyone hanging out in the Red Dirt country music scene in Oklahoma and Texas in the early 2000s knew who The Great Divide was and had likely seen them play a time or two.
Prior to their breakup in 2003, the Stillwater-originating band averaged 200 shows a year and released five albums.
Artists like Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours have credited the band as being an inspiration to their own music careers.
The band is currently touring across the western U.S. and will perform in Oklahoma City on July 21 at The Criterion. Concert dates and tickets are available at https://www.tgdmusic.com.
“This will be the first time we’ve played in Oklahoma City in a long time. It’s going to be cool to go back,” frontman Mike McClure said.
There was likely more than one Red Dirt fan left broken hearted by the band’s volatile break up in 2003.
“We’d been doing it for almost 10 years, and we were on the road about 250 days out of the year, and at that point, we had come to some disagreements about management and the direction of our future,” McClure said. “That combined with too much drinking just made it not fun anymore. It came to a point where I think none of us were enjoying what we were doing anymore.”
McClure said time and age and wisdom is what healed the band members’ wounds over time.
“When we broke up, we were all angry with each other, but over time, those wounds healed,” McClure said. “It’s all because of the music we make when we come together. It becomes something bigger than what we are as individuals. And we had time to mature and become more appreciative of the things that we have.”
A request from fellow Red Dirt band The Tumbleweeds to perform a reunion concert brought the band back together in 2012 with a new member, keyboardist Bryce Conway.
“His enthusiasm was really what motivated us to go in and make a new record for the first time in 20 years,” McClure said.
The bands new album, Providence, which was released in the fall of 2022, deals with time.
“It asks how much time we have left in our lives and how we want to spend the remaining years,” McClure said. “Through this album, there’s a lot about setting down the blame, trying to get back to some sense of humanity and unity. I spent a lot of my life focusing on the negative and writing and singing about it, and now, I push myself in my personal life to focus on the positive, so that bleeds into my music.”
The band’s new single, Infinite Line, is currently No. 10 on the Texas Country Music Chart and No. 11 on the American Country Music Chart. The Great Divide was nominated for Country Band of the Year at the Texas Country Music Association Awards in 2022.
“I look over and see these guys next to me on stage, and I am blown away by the fact that we are still singing these songs together 30 years later, and people are still coming out and getting excited about it,” McClure said.
