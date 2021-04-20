A man who sued the City of Norman in 2016 following a car collision with a Norman Police officer will collect damages after the Court of Civil Appeals upheld a district court ruling Monday.
Curtis Rodgers’ damages totaled $1 million in 2019 after Cleveland County District Court Judge Jeff Virgin deliberated the evidence, court records show.
However, the judge found both Rodgers and NPD Officer Ricky Hanna were equally responsible for the accident, and reduced the amount to $125,000 in light of the Government Tort Claims Act. The act allows a limit of $125,000 for a city the size of Norman.
Court records state that on Oct. 31, 2015, Hanna approached the intersection of 12th Avenue S.E. and Lindsey Street, and Rodgers made a left turn in front of Hanna. Hanna’s vehicle struck the front of Rodgers’ vehicle, according to court records.
Hanna’s estimated speed was 16-17 mph over the posted 40 mph speed limit, and the officer wasn’t using sirens or emergency lights. Rodgers said he sustained permanent injuries, and claimed if the officer had not been speeding, the accident would have caused less damage and injury.
The City of Norman appealed the ruling to the court of Civil Appeals, claiming there was no “competent evidence” to support the judgement, court records show. The city argued that collision expert Don Blevins’ testimony was inadmissible as a matter of law.
The appeals court disagreed that the testimony was unlawful.
“This matter was tried by an experienced judge,” the ruling states. “In an action at law, the findings of fact by the trial court have the same force and effect as the verdict of a jury, and those findings will not be disturbed upon appeal where there is any evidence reasonably tending to support the findings. This court finds no principle that Blevins’ testimony was inadmissible as a matter of law.”
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton did not comment on the ruling because he had not yet reviewed it. A question about the status of Hanna’s employment with the NPD was not immediately answered Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.