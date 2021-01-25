WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island — CVS Health has administered the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled nursing facilities across the countr. Administration of second doses is well underway and expected to be complete within four weeks.
The federal pharmacy partnership program divided long-term care facilities into two categories: 1) skilled nursing and 2) assisted living and other facilities.
For the latter, first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are complete in several states that selected December activation dates, including Arkansas, Hawaii and New Mexico. Most states chose activation dates for assisted living and other facilities well into January:
- Jan. 4: Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Utah, Washington, Wyoming
- Jan. 11: California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Vermont, Virginia
- Jan. 13: Tennessee
- Jan. 15: Alabama
- Jan. 18: Arizona, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia, with a start date of January 25), Rhode Island
- Jan. 23: Maryland
- Jan. 25: Illinois (excluding Chicago, with a start date of Dec. 28, Wisconsin
First doses at all long-term care facilities that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations — more than 40,000 in total — will be complete by mid-February, meaning the company is on schedule based on program parameters. Doses administered as a percentage of vaccines allocated by states is not an accurate way to determine progress. Allocations were based on long-term care facility bed counts multiplied by two to account for staff, but at most facilities, occupancy is far less than bed count and staff uptake remains low.
COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations.
Several locations in Indiana, Massachusetts, and New York are currently offering vaccines to certain age groups, with more states to follow in advance of the federal program being activated.
Criteria for vaccination at these locations are defined by the states, and supply comes from state allocations. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact customer service.
CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.
Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography, are available. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
