The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office will not file charges in connection with the fatal April 9 shooting near the University of Oklahoma.
A 33-year-old man shot Shed Euwins, 36, from inside his car near the intersection of Lindsey and Elm streets in Norman on April 9.
The driver told Norman police Euwins “aggressively approached the vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch” him. He said he feared for his safety and the safety of a juvenile in the car, and shot Euwins, according to an NPD news release.
While KOCO identified Euwins via the medical examiner's report, NPD has not identified Euwins or the man who shot him, citing the District Attorney's decision not to file criminal charges.
Detectives determined the driver did not know Euwins before he shot him, the release states.
The District Attorney’s office cited Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law in its decision not to charge the shooter, the release states. The law says a person may use deadly force against someone trying to enter a car against the will of the person inside.
This is a developing story.