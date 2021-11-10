DA: Woman tried to smuggle drugs into area correctional center
A Seminole woman is accused of agreeing with a state inmate to bring contraband into the Joseph Harp Correctional Center.
Ashley Danielle White was charged Nov. 2 in Cleveland County District Court with felony bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution, conspiracy to deliver and trafficking illegal drugs.
Prison staff on Oct. 29 were told White planned to bring contraband to one of the inmates during visitation. When White visited Oct. 30, a K-9 officer saw White slide her hand into her hoodie sleeve; she also appeared to try to remove an item from the front of her pants, the probable cause affidavit reads.
White then held hands with the defendant, whose arm was also inside of his sleeve, the affidavit states.
The K-9 officer allegedly found a condom in White’s sleeve that had about 66 grams of a crystal-like substance and six grams of a leafy green substance. She told authorities she brought in pills and tobacco but wasn’t caught, the affidavit states.
White told the K-9 officer she had agreed to help the inmate remove contraband from the facility, but didn’t know what the items were. She also said she picked up a package from a woman and tried to hand the items inside over to the inmate during visitation, the affidavit states.
The K-9 officer also found six MoneyPak cards, a SIM card, a box of condoms and an empty condom package in White’s vehicle, the affidavit states.
White is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference Nov. 30 in Cleveland County District Court, according to records.
— Max Bryan
Man pleads guilty to running guns through Arkansas to Mexico
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels.
In a statement, federal prosecutors said Andrew Scott Pierson, 47, of Jay, Oklahoma, entered his plea before a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million at sentencing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.
In 2017, an unidentified Arkansas man reported receiving firearm components to process that he recognized as counterfeit. Federal agents traced them to a Laredo, Texas, organization smuggling the parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Pierson turned himself over to federal agents at the Laredo port of entry in December 2018 and admitted to ordering and receiving firearm parts from the United States and manufacturing automatic weapons in Mexico for the Northeastern and Jalisco New Generation cartels. Law enforcement later confirmed that Pierson’s arrest impaired cartel firearm availability, prosecutors said.
Pierson is one of six defendants to plead guilty to charges under an indictment. A seventh defendant remains a fugitive in Mexico, according to the prosecutors’ statement.
— AP