Cleveland County's top prosecutor said Thursday he won't charge a Norman business owner with a crime for fatally shooting an intruder last month.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the owner of Ice Creamatory was justified when he shot Bryce D. Homan, who had intruded on the property.
In a media release, the DA’s office said: “We have decided that action is not warranted by this office pursuant to 21 O.S. Section 1289.25 after thoroughly reviewing and discussing the case with members of the Norman Police Department.”
The release stated that under the statute, “an intruder who unlawfully and by force enters a place of business is presumed to be doing so with the intent to commit an unlawful act involving force or violence. The person using deadly force against an intruder is presumed to have held a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm to himself.”
Homan was armed with a Taser, burglary tools and knives, and the release stated that the business owner perceived that the intruder was reaching for a weapon, which is why District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the business owner is immune from prosecution under the law.
The business owner made the phone call to the police the night of the shooting and said that he is “military.” In the call, he also admitted to shooting the intruder, and he has cooperated with the police during the investigation.
Attorney Steve Stice represents the unidentified business owner.
“As I have stated since this occurred, my client was legally justified in protecting himself and his business. Mr. Homan made several bad decisions that night, which ultimately cost him his life,” wrote Stice, in a statement to The Transcript. “My client did not ask for his business to be burglarized by Mr. Homan and legally defended himself when Mr. Homan reached in his waistband for what we now know was either a knife or Taser.”
Police responded to a 911 call about 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE.
The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
“When officers arrived, they entered the business and found one deceased male,” police reported in a news release. “They also contacted the caller, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
The 911 call, released this week by the Norman Police Department, details the intruder's final moments.
Seconds before a dispatcher comes on the line, the caller can be heard yelling “You’re dead!” and “How does it feel?”
Dispatcher: “911, what is the address of your emergency? (call goes silent)
Caller: “I just shot somebody, get here now!”
911: “Can you tell me what he did?”
Caller: “He broke into my store.”
911: “What’s the name of the business?” (call goes silent)
911: “Are you with the person right now? Is there anyone else there with you?”
Caller: “Yeah, he lying on the floor, he’s bleeding.”
911: “Is he still alive?”
Caller: “I don’t think so.”
In 2019, Homan entered a guilty plea for two felonies — discharging a firearm into a dwelling and reckless conduct with a firearm, and in 2014, he entered a plea for petit larceny.
“My client is thankful for the decision and hopes to move on from this traumatic experience,” said Stice.
