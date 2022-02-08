Norman school board candidates Alex Ruggiers and Dan Snell will head to a runoff election in early April after no candidate secured the majority of the vote Tuesday.
Snell received 32.87% of the vote and Ruggiers 45.06% in Tuesday’s election. The two will compete in an April 5 runoff election for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2 seat.
Candidate Chemise Stancle — who ran on a platform of promoting student safety in schools, parental rights and support for students who chose a career path after high school — received 22.07% of the vote Tuesday, meaning she will not move on to the runoff election.
"Great experience," Stancle said in a statement Tuesday night. "Loved having people rally behind me. I still win because it’s taught me to get involved locally."
Snell, the incumbent for the seat and a school board member of more than two decades, has prioritized professional development and alternative education — like Norman’s Dimensions Academy — during his time with the board. If reelected, Snell says he would focus on helping to guide the district through a lengthy COVID recovery, on providing stability and institutional knowledge to the board and on helping NPS prepare all students for their post-graduation career or education paths.
“These were good candidates with significant ideas,” Snell said in a statement Tuesday. “I thought Ms. Stancle would do better, but I urge her to stay involved. I look forward to more significant dialogue with Mr. Ruggiers and congratulate him on his plurality. If we had rank choice voting, we’d have a winner tonight, but we don’t, and so we’ll continue to work."
Ruggiers, a former NPS teacher and current curriculum developer at the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Public Management, has said he would focus on cutting district spending, advocating for teachers and students and providing transparency and accountability to the public when it comes to the board’s decisions.
Ruggiers said Tuesday that he was pleased to see voters support a former district teacher.
"Voters overwhelmingly came out today to support a teacher," he said in a statement. "We are taking tonight off and will be back on the doors tomorrow. We've knocked thousands of doors and were about 100 votes shy of winning outright. We've heard from the voters, and they are excited to have a teacher on the school board."
"Tomorrow we get back to work. Looking forward to everyone's support on April 5. Deepest thanks to every voter who showed up today."
The five-member education board meets at least once monthly and handles everything from final approval on district hires to superintendent evaluations and voting on district policy.