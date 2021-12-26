After more than two decades on Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education, Dan Snell is seeking what would likely be a final term on the board with a focus on maintaining stability.
Snell is the second-longest tenured member of the board at present; Office No. 5 member Linda Sexton has served on the board more than 30 years.
Snell started on the board when he was a Lincoln Elementary parent, he said. While he taught at the University of Oklahoma for years, elementary and secondary education were a new challenge for him when he was first elected.
Twenty-five years later, Snell said he’s proud of many of the board’s accomplishments but wants to stay on for one key reason.
“I can’t really foresee running again after this,” Snell said. “But the reason I’m running now is that the superintendent wanted stability. And it looks like maybe two or maybe three of our board members will not seek another term, so we will have some change.”
Because the board handles tasks as major as hiring superintendents, Snell said it’s important to preserve institutional memory and make sure the board is making decisions with plenty of context and knowledge.
As schools continue to grapple with COVID and the implications of learning during a pandemic, Snell said he thinks NPS has done a good job offering options for families and transitioning those who need it to online learning. Still, recovering and rebuilding after the pandemic will be a “major theme of the next five years,” he said.
Snell said always has been and remains passionate about ensuring NPS is dedicated to providing professional development opportunities for its teachers. He wants to make sure the district is creating a community committed to continuing learning, he said.
“We are trying to be a professional learning community,” he said. “That’s education jargon, but meaning everybody is trying to learn something, and of course, the kids are trying to learn some basic things, but everybody is trying to get better. And I think that is an important ethic that continues.”
Snell has also been proud of the growth of alternative education and the way the board and district have prioritized educational options for students whose lives may not fit into the traditional classroom, he said. In his time on the board, Dimensions Academy, NPS’ alternative ed site, has gone from a concept to a reality in a freshly-renovated building.
“It is a state of the art facility … and I think that that commitment has made a tremendous difference in kids’ lives,” Snell said.
Beyond COVID recovery and ensuring continued commitment to professional development, Snell wants to watch NPS succeed in areas like foreign language offerings or preparing students for post-education life with internships. NPS’ upcoming aviation academy, a curriculum that will offer students the chance to learn aviation and aerospace fundamentals in high school, is a step toward securing that post-school success, he said.