A property owner will have to wait to demolish what he referred to as a dangerous building after the Norman City Council declined his request Tuesday.
D.C. Jones Holdings owns the residence at 201 West Apache St., where the townhouse apartment building has attracted vagrancy and criminal complaints, Daniel Jones told the council.
The site is part of an area under administrative delay, a moratorium on building activity, until it expires in June, the staff report indicated. Building codes are under committee review in the Center City area. The staff report stated that the building would qualify for demolition if not for the administrative delay.
Property owners can ask the council to grant an appeal to the delay, but the council declined his request 6-3, with Mayor Breea Clark, Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting to approve.
Jones said the structural integrity of the building was compromised.
“The inside is beyond repair,” Jones said. “There are obvious structural issues from the outside. It’s been the source of numerous police issues, and it’s certainly something we’d like to get out of the way for public safety and welfare.”
Ward 4 councilor Lee Hall said no as she read from a prepared statement.
“This is the second center city form-based code administrative delay appeal that has come to council before the center city form-based code ad hoc committee has even had its second meeting,” she said. “Demolishing a house is a permanent and irreversible action. This house has been on this corner lot for 100 years, providing a viable housing option. According to the applicant it is currently occupied and could remain that way during the short delay period ... because it sits on a corner lot in the city, it’s premature to demolish this house until the ad hoc committee considers changes to the form-based code.”
Hall added that the corner is one of several residential corner lots to be the subject of that committee’s review. She claimed demolishing the property would “undermine the current character of center city and will directly impact issues that are set to be addressed during the temporary administrative delay.”
After the council declined his request, Jones spoke during public comment and said as a longtime Norman resident, he loved the building, but that remodeling it was financially unfeasible. He also added there was nothing the ad hoc committee could do to change the rules later that would keep the dilapidated structure standing.
“It’s just untenable to think that any amount of money that could be spent will make the inside of that habitable. The ceiling on one floor has collapsed onto the unit underneath. There’s nothing that can be done through ad hoc committee or changing the rules later that would be affected by the demolition today.”
Jones added that the longer it remains standing, the more liable the company is if someone is injured.
“If somebody decides to walk up the rickety ladder and falls off, we’re liable,” he said. “If a vagrant goes inside and starts a fire as they did with the property next door, while we own it and it’s vacant, that’s a liability issue for us. It’s a safety issue for the entire city of Norman.”