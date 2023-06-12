BRANSON — A few people were on hand as witnesses, but the moment belonged to Joan Marie Pope Randall, who is one of the last living children of survivors of the RMS Titanic.
At the Titanic Museum Attraction on Tuesday, an exhibit piece featuring the brown leather shoes worn by Randall’s mother on Lifeboat 2 was unveiled and put on display as part of a tribute to the 135 children who were aboard the ship before it sank on April 15, 1912.
Before making a statement, Randall asked for a few moments to gaze upon the tiny high-topped shoes, which were encased in glass and artfully arranged with tiny lace-trimmed handkerchiefs tucked inside each one. Family photos are also part of the exhibit.
“What a beautiful presentation,” Randall said as she turned to Mary Kellogg, who co-owns the museum along with her husband, John Joslyn.
“Thank you,” Randall said. “I’ve seen the shoes once or twice before, but not like this.”
Louise Gretchen Kink was 4 years old when she boarded the ship as a third-class passenger with her parents, Anton and Louise Kink, and Anton’s brother, Vincenz, and sister, Maria. Anton was Austrian and his wife was German, and the family had been living in Switzerland before deciding to seek a new life in Wisconsin. When the alarms sounded on the night of April 14 after the Titanic struck an iceberg, young Louise’s mother and aunt tied her shoes securely to her feet and wrapped her in a blanket.
Randall said when she was growing up, the shoes and blanket were kept in a cedar chest that remained in her mother’s house until she died in 1992. She said her mother suffered from “traumatic amnesia” and had no memory of the voyage or the time she and her parents spent in the lifeboat. Anton’s siblings perished in the tragedy.
“She wore those shoes after she got to the United States,” Randall said as she noted the worn soles.
After the rescue, the family spent some time at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City before taking a train to Milwaukee where relatives awaited them, said Randall, who grew up in Wisconsin and now lives in California.
The shoes and blanket still belong to the family but have for years been in exhibitions across the world.
“These shoes have traveled more than my mom did,” Randall said with a laugh.
The artifacts will be at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson through the end of the year as part of the “Year of the Titanic Children” exhibit, which shares personal stories about the efforts of families to save their youngest members as the ship was going down. Of the 135 passengers ages 15 and younger, 67 survived and 68 were lost.
Phoebe Head, a native of England and employee of the museum since it opened in 2006, said the special exhibit is in the children’s gallery, which was added in 2018.
“It’s my favorite room,” said Head, who works as an interpreter throughout the museum and portrays maids and passengers from England and Ireland.
Randall said the Titanic tragedy was shortly followed by the flu epidemic and World War I and was not often front-of-mind until the remains of the ship were found in 1985 by oceanographer Robert Ballard. She said her mother was among the survivors who did some public speaking after the wreckage was discovered, always making it clear that she was sharing what other people had told her because she had no memories of the journey.
Randall said her grandparents divorced when her mother was 10. Her grandfather moved to Brazil, wrote to his daughter for a while and then disappeared from her life. With the help of a European “Titanic scholar,” Randall learned that her grandfather remarried, had another child and eventually returned to Austria, but that knowledge came only after her mother died at age 84.
“When my mother died in 1992, she still had no idea what had happened to him,” Randall said.
Survival continued as a way of life for her grandmother and mother, Randall said.
“Grandmother was from a hardscrabble area of Germany,” Randall said. “I have visited there. They live to work and work to live.”
After suffering the loss of her aunt and uncle, young Louise found herself in a strange country where she knew no one, Randall pointed out. After Anton left the family, her mother worked as a housekeeper, an occupation Louise would take up after becoming a single mother of four.
“There are people who believe generational trauma is bequeathed,” Randall said. “I’m kind of that ilk. PTSD, it’s there, it’s in the genes.”
Honoring the memories of all those aboard the Titanic is at the core of what Joslyn and Kellogg envisioned when they opened the attraction. Joslyn had produced a network television special about the Titanic expedition after he and his team made 33 dives to the wreck site, and was compelled to share the stories of the passenger and crew.
The museum says the exhibit is the largest display of Titanic children’s artifacts ever assembled, with a similar exhibition of artifacts and stories abut other children currently on display at the sister property in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.