Residents who filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority know they have a tough fight on their hands, but gathered to steel their resolve at a meeting with their attorney Friday night.
Attorney Stan Ward invited all 150 of his plaintiffs in the lawsuit to his hilltop ranch in Noble, where a turnpike threatens to forever change the picturesque landscape if OTA builds its southern extension between Oklahoma City and Purcell through east Norman.
The lawsuit alleges the turnpike authority violated the state’s Open Meeting Act in January and February agendas, which did not sufficiently inform the public of the OTA’s $5 billion ACCESS plan to expand the state’s toll road system.
OTA officials have said that the agency has been more transparent than ever with the announcement of a long range, 15-year plan first mentioned in December rather than the typical five-year forecasts for plans in the past.
Ward contends the OTA acted “willfully” to violate transparency laws which he said will mean the agency will have to start the approval process all over again.
Ward has successfully litigated such violations before, which he noted as he addressed the crowd of nearly 100 people on his front lawn.
The City of Norman lost a lawsuit in 2021 against the local Fraternal Order of Police after Ward proved city council did not sufficiently inform the public of its decision on police funding.
If the court rules in residents’ favor, Ward said the punishment carries a fine and possible jail time. He likened the fight between the might of the OTA’s privilege of eminent domain against property owners’ rights to the cliché “You can’t fight city hall.”
“Can we do something about it? Can you fight city hall and win?” he asked the crowd. “Well, David was able to defeat Goliath. It’s not impossible. Extraordinarily difficult, but not impossible.”
A resident asked Ward if the court rules in their favor, how long will it take for the OTA to do what the city council did and simply revote on the matter with a clearly stated agenda?
“Is there anything preventing the OTA from doing something similar?” Mark Wagner asked.
“The answer to that is probably not, but I’d like for a bunch of them to vote from a jail cell,” Ward said. “If that’s what they intend to do, that’s exactly where they ought to do it. Now, we all know nobody’s going to go to jail for a misdemeanor by an important public official, but spending $5 billion dollars?”
Ward did not elaborate on whether the amount of money in question would sway a prosecutor to file charges or court’s decision to levy a fine or jail time.
Goal of the lawsuit
While Ward did not invest hope in prosecutorial results favorable to the cause, he did inform the crowd that a lawsuit may provide answers to questions that remain unknown through the discovery process and through deposition “of key players.”
“I’m hopeful that when we litigate this case we’re going to find out a lot more about the facts, who the players were, how long our city of Norman officials knew about this, how long these other public officials knew about this and kept us in the dark,” he said. “For one, I not being a mushroom, I don’t like being kept in the dark and covered with B.S. and that’s exactly what we have suffered with this entire project to date.”
Other measures
As the lawsuit makes its way through the courts, Ward mentioned plans to begin an initiative petition to curtail the state’s use of eminent domain.
He warned that it was a difficult undertaking.
“They’re costly, they’re time consuming, and there’s a lot of litigation that usually involves itself in those kinds of efforts,” he said.
His discussion did not include a date to begin circulating a petition, but Ward said, “you’re getting into the season when it’s the best time. Football season, state fair of Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Where you get big crowds, you’re going to get the most signatures. If you can get Walmart and big box stores to let you put booths up, you’ve got another leg up.”
Cost, hurdles
Ward did not pronounce an estimated cost for his work on the lawsuit or upcoming petition drive, but he assured everyone not to worry about it.
He referred to a cartoon he saw while a young lawyer in the New Yorker magazine between an attorney and a client who deliberated a case.
“It had a lawyer looking across the desk,” he recalled. “He said, ‘You’ve got a great case. How much justice can you afford?’ So, the affordability of justice is always the issue. It shouldn’t be an issue here because we’re not going to let it be an issue. We’re going to take this as far as it has to go. I’m committed.”
When asked what residents could do to help, Ward didn’t ask for money.
“Make yourself visible,” he said. “Put up signs, get bumper stickers on your vehicles and if people ask where you stand, you give them an earful.”