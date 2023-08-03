High school students wanting in on the Norman Youth Council need to apply soon to be accepted to the program for the 2023-2024 school year.
The official deadline is Monday, Aug. 7, but program organizer Jeanne Snider said students who miss the deadline should still apply until the end of the month.
The program is for sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in Norman. Students who live within the city limits who attend private school, an out-of-city school or homeschool are still eligible for the program.
The selected students – between 15-20 – go on events once a month to different municipal buildings to learn about local government.
Snider, assistant city attorney, serves as the program’s liaison. She said students meet on the second Monday of the month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. from September to May (except in March which the group takes off for Spring Break).
As part of the program, students meet with the mayor and visit the Norman Municipal Court, City Council, Norman Animal Welfare, Fire Station No. 9, Water Reclamation, Norman Police Department, and more.
“It is about learning about local government,” Snider said. “We start in September and they're welcomed by the mayor. There, they get an overall idea of how city government in Norman works.”
At the municipal court, students watch a hearing and watch arraignments.
“They'll get to watch the judge do some video arraignments with prisoners, or if there's any kind of docket that day, they get to watch that and then they ask the judge questions. We’ll tell them what kind of charges are filed in Norman,” Snider said.
Zoey Davenport, 17, a junior at Norman High, said she attended Norman Youth Council last year, and she enjoyed it so much she plans to do it again this year.
“It was really interesting. It was nice to learn about how the city works,” she said. “Whether it’s Animal Welfare, water treatment, or the fire station. We toured a lot of facilities and learned how the city works, and it was really neat.”
Last year, students had a chance to play with different animals at Animal Welfare, including rabbits.
“They love going out to the animal shelter and they get a tour of the building,” said Snider. “They learn how the adoption process works and about opportunities for volunteerism.”
She said one of the biggest highlights is visiting the fire station.
“They love going to the fire department,” she said. “They've gone up in the big ladder truck before. If the weather isn’t good enough, the firefighters will let them try on all their gear and let them crawl through the trucks. Even though they are high schoolers, all kids love fire trucks.”
Zoey said she is doing the program because she wants to work in city government someday. Participation in these kinds of programs also doesn't hurt on college applications.
“I would like to go into law. I haven't really decided what kind of law, but I want to go to law school, and this program is helping me to find out what kind of law there is,” she said.
Beth Freihofer, a social studies teacher at Norman North High School, said it is important for students to receive hands-on learning.
“We're a pretty low voter turnout state, so it is important to get students interested in what’s happening in society and how it impacts them as individuals,” said Freihofer.
She said Norman North offers clubs and organizations that offer students the ability to engage with their communities, including Student Congress, which teaches about legislation, and Students Performing Unselfish Deeds, or SPUD.
“There's a class called SPUD. They do a fundraising event where they find families and organizations in the community in need, and they raise money for them. Every year, they raise around $200,000.
She said in her sociology classes she used to take kids to the prison to see how it works.
“We stopped because the prison stopped giving tours,” she said. “When I see students that I had 20 years ago, they tell me the thing they remember most about high school was visiting the prison. Being able to get out and see how things happen is important for education, rather than just reading about it from a textbook.”
Zoey said the council means a lot to her because she has been able to connect to interesting people in the community, as well as fellow students, including those who attend other schools.
“Last year, we just had Norman High and Norman North students,” she said. “I thought it was a great way to meet each other, and it definitely helps build relationships.”
For information, visit normanok.gov/city-norman-youth-council.
