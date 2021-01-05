The deadline for local businesses to apply for the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been extended to Dec. 31.
An EIDL is a federal loan designed to provide financial relief to small businesses that have experienced a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline extension comes after the second COVID-19 relief bill was passed by Congress late last month.
According to an SBA news release, the SBA has approved $197 billion in loans for small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses to provide capital funds for financial relief. More than 3.6 million loans have been approved since the pandemic started.
“The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including non-profit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment,” said Jovita Carranza, administrator of the SBA said in the release.
EIDL loans come with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity and an automatic deferment of a year before monthly payments begin.
Loan applications will be accepted through the Dec. 31 deadline as long as funds are still available.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the EIDL extension is another critical federal program.
“Right now, businesses — particularly small businesses — are still struggling, and these renewed opportunities could likely be the lifeline they need at the start of this new year,” Martin said. “I’m thankful that Congress and the President reached an agreement and signed this extension into law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.