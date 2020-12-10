General Election Voting

As filings come to a close with the candidates set for the Feb. 9 election, the deadlines will be coming up soon.

The registration deadline for the February election is Jan. 15, Cleveland County Election Board deputy assistant secretary Bill Pretty said. Residents can register through the OK Voter Portal and then print the form and deliver or mail it to the Cleveland County Election Board.

Absentee by-mail ballots also will be allowed without an excuse, though those who requested one for each election throughout 2020 will have to re-submit an application.

Voters will have up until the Tuesday before the election (Feb. 2) to request a absentee by-mail ballot, though Pretty said they shouldn’t wait that long.

“We usually mail out the ballots 30 days prior to the election/ But of course if someone wants an absentee up the Tuesday before the election, we can mail that out then but request them as early as possible,” he said.

To request an absentee by-mail ballot, visit the OK Voter Portal.

Early voting for the February election will take place on Feb. 4 and 5. Since it is only a local election, there will only be two days of early voting and it will take place at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds Building E.

For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.

