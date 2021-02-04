Norman City Council candidates revealed their positions on police reform, public health policies and other key issues facing their wards during a Transcript-hosted debate Wednesday.
The following is a summary of their answers to several questions.
Ward 1Brandi Studley’s first priority is transportation, especially a plan to help those who live in a food desert where a bus stop is not close to a grocery store, she said.
While Studley said she has been speaking with Ward 7 Councilor Stephen Holman about the city’s transportation plan, she did not specify a plan to pay for a stop in the area.
Chris Lewis said his priority was to return to a “needs versus wants” emphasis for the budget.
While both candidates agreed on tightening the budget, the two disagreed on their budget priorities and police funding. Studley defended the council’s decision to diversify emergency response with mental health professionals, while Lewis said he would work to immediately restore $865,000 deducted from the NPD’s budget increase in June and release asset forfeiture funds the council did not approve. Studley called for more transparency when officers are disciplined.
Studley said her budget priority would be infrastructure, while Lewis rebutted that the council should focus on the biggest boost to city coffers: Sales tax revenue through new small business growth in the ward.
Both candidates disagreed with the council’s use of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery [CARES] Act funds. Lewis said the funds were misused and he wanted to see small business grants continue and funding for testing and vaccines. Studley said funds should have been made available for families and businesses struggling to cope in the pandemic.
While both candidates supported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for pandemic response, Studley endorsed the council’s policies, while Lewis did not state his support for the measures.
The two also agreed that the best path to keeping divisive politics at bay on the dais is to find common ground and compromise by listening to the public and fellow councilors.
Ward 2All three candidates in Ward 2 raised similar priorities and concerns, with some small differences among them in how to tackle those issues.
When asked about the biggest issue facing Ward 3, candidates John Argo and Jay Wendorff expressed concerns regarding the increasing political divide in Norman, while Matt McGarry discussed infrastructure issues like recurring power loss in the ward. Argo also mentioned the need to support businesses and Wendorff emphasized the need to focus on the development of Lindsey Street.
All three expressed appreciation for the completion of the Senior Citizen’s Center, but were disappointed in the city’s decision to fund the senior center with CARES Act funding.
McGarry said he’d like to see COVID-19 funds used for the creation of a homeless center in Norman, while Argo said he’d like to see more virus funds directed to small businesses. Wendorff said he’d like more funds for small businesses, and also suggested funding teachers with hazard pay amid the pandemic.
On the topic of the Norman Police Department, Wendorff said he would work to restore the original police budget and bring back the nine positions that were unfilled after the council’s meeting last June. He also voiced his support for the recent collaboration between the NPD and the University of Oklahoma’s school of social work.
Argo voiced his support for the school resource officer program, and also said he would work to put social workers inside schools. McGarry said he would like to see a decrease in the responsibility police officers have, especially when it comes to mental health issues, and said he would like to see more training and preparation to protect officers and public safety.
The candidates voiced support for wearing masks, but only McGarry explicitly stated his support for a citywide mask mandate. Argo called for residents to take proper precautions to ensure local businesses continue to operate safely. Wendorff said he would work to make sure residents have quicker access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ward 3Candidate Kelly Lynn left the debate before it started after he refused to wear a mask, citing a medical condition. Lynn, who had already been inside city hall wearing a mask, asked that he be permitted not to wear it when he reached the dais. Lynn, an attorney, is required to wear a mask at the courthouse, where a strict order is in place.
Despite having agreed to the rules provided in advance by The Transcript, he declined to wear the mask, and left.
Sam Talley’s priority was the “relationship between the city and the Norman Police Department,” as a domino of positive changes to come afterward. Talley also said his biggest budget priority in his ward would be public safety, with an emphasis on officer retention to increase response times. After knocking doors, Talley said the NPD budget was first on voter’s lips.
Alison Petrone said the most important issues in the ward to address depended on “who you talk to,” but mentioned pandemic relief programs like utility fee forgiveness, stormwater, accessibility for the disabled and maintaining quality of life. While Talley said voters were louder about the NPD, Petrone said they were more vocal on the need for financial relief in the pandemic.
Petrone said greater transparency is needed in the NPD, but that it is important to listen to staff to guide that outcome within the law. She also advocated for programs to help officers cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and invest in them “as human beings.”
Talley and Petrone differed on how to address the decline in sales tax revenue. Petrone advocated for quality of life projects to attract and retain residents who will spend their money in Norman. Talley countered it was time for the city and council to begin competing with Moore and Oklahoma City to bring big revenue generators to Norman.
Petrone defended the city’s use of CARES Act funds as appropriate within federal guidelines, while Talley said all of the funds should have gone to small businesses. Future payouts to businesses should be used to help businesses adapt to an online marketplace to compete with Amazon and delivery-based businesses, he said.
Both candidates supported a science-based approach to pandemic policies, with Petrone affirming the city’s existing policies. Talley was critical of business closures as a potential legal overstep by cities, but supported masks and extending the mandate if necessary.
Ward 5Three of the four candidates participated in the debate, with the exception of Lisa Meyer, who missed due to an illness.
The other Ward 5 candidates — Michael Nash, Billy Davison and Rarchar Tortorello — focused their attention on public safety. All three candidates advocated for increased police presence and additional access to emergency services in the ward.
On the topic of the city budget, the three candidates differed slightly on what their priorities would be. Nash, who was selected by a committee to replace Sereta Wilson on the council late last year and is now seeking reelection, said he would like more money in the budget for road repairs.
Torterello iterated the need for Norman to increase its sales tax revenue, and that he would help develop businesses like coffee shops and bakeries along Alameda Street. Davison advocated for an audit of the city’s budget to increase transparency.
Torterello and Davison said they would work to allocate CARES Act funding to small businesses. Nash said he would work to make sure CARES Act funding goes directly to employees.
Torterello said he would vote to increase the NPD budget and that officers should receive more compensation to attract quality officers across the state, an opinion that Davison also expressed. Nash said the council should work to improve its relationship with the police department and also advocated for increased data availability from the police.
The candidates expressed different approaches to handling the pandemic. Nash said he supports the city’s mask mandate to protect the health of businesses and residents, while Torterello and Davison said they don’t support the mandate.
Torterello said he believes most residents have done a good job of voluntarily wearing masks and social distancing, and said the mandate is unnecessary. Davison said residents should make sure they are following CDC guidelines, but believes mandates increase the divide in the community.
Ward 7Monica Marsh said the biggest issue facing her ward is “people not seeing eye-to-eye” and advocated for a positive attitude to move forward. “That doesn’t cost any money,” she said.
Christopher Jourden said residents are worried about paying rent and an economic downturn, in addition to public health crises like homelessness and the pandemic.
Incumbent Stephen Holman said the biggest problem in the ward is stormwater, but that he continues to be involved in solving the issue. Holman also mentioned public transportation, sidewalks and traffic-related problems that need to be solved.
Budget priorities for the ward included public safety for Marsh, who said officers are underpaid, under-equipped and working in a poorly maintained police department. Holman countered that the highest expenditure in the budget is the NPD and $10 million a year is paid out of a special sales tax fund.
Jourden and Holman supported supplementing police officer positions with mental health and social workers. Marsh said police are trained to address those crises and the discussion on reform must include the police chief.
CARES Act funding sparked debate about the $4.8 million spent on the senior center, which Holman said would aid public health with a wellness center and increase economic activity through construction. Jourden and Marsh did not agree with the expenditure. Marsh said the $3 million spent on small business grants did not come soon enough.
Public health policy answers revealed that Holman and Jourden supported mask mandates, but Marsh said the matter is of personal responsibility and not policy.
All three agreed that listening equally to all constituents with respect is the path to end divisiveness while also compromising with fellow councilors.
