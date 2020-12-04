A deadline for the city’s first phase of ice storm debris removal Monday has been pushed back to Dec. 22 as the work stretches now to February for the entire Norman community.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the city began cleanup with 11 days of the October ice storm on Nov. 9. While the city originally estimated it would take 60 days to remove debris, Meyer said it will likely be 90 days before all the city’s debris is removed.
The city has utilized all resources available since it began, Meyer said, but “the quantities of debris throughout Norman’s 190 square miles are excessive, which in turn is taking the city longer than originally anticipated.”
The council approved a contract with Thompson Consulting and TFR.
Meyer said complications in removal have been an issue on some properties.
“If one or more properties are not picked up with others on the same block, the reason is that the property owner has created a physical conflict near the debris pile,” she said. “Some conflicts include overhead power lines, gas meters, mailboxes, other live trees. The city is working with each property owner to remedy the problem, but the remaining pickup in that block is not being delayed for that reason.”
Due to the Christmas holiday, the second phase of cleanup is scheduled for Dec. 28. Meyers said locations for the next phases are still being determined.
Debris removal is available for residential customers and will only be collected if it is placed on the city’s right-of-way, a prepared statement reads. Debris in alleys or on private roads will not be removed. Residents are asked to place the limbs in 8 feet to 12 feet lengths stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within 5 feet of a curb or roadway. Limbs should be no more than 2 inches in diameter, the statement reads.
Storm debris should not be placed near polycarts, mailboxes, water meter vaults, gas meters, fire hydrants, or any utilities above ground, the statement reads.
Residents can expect to see two sets of trucks, which are currently active in all wards. The first set are aerial removal or bucket trucks focused on removing hazardous overhead branches from public rights of way, the statement reads.
