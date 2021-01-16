Storm debris cleanup in gated subdivisions will be funded by Norman’s city sanitation fund rather than FEMA funds, the city council decided this week.
Debris removal will begin Monday and include the following gated communities: Ashton Grove, Cedar Creek, The Enclave, Fiddler’s Green, Frost Creek, Glenridge Addition, The Springs at Greenleaf Trails, Steeplechase, Summit Lake Villas, Wellington Lakes and the Bungalows at Woods Row, according to city documents.
The cost of the cleanup is estimated to be $140,000 and was initially to be paid with Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds. FEMA does not reimburse municipalities for cleanup on private roads.
The city has collected 440,000 cubic yards of storm debris left behind by the October 2020 ice storm.
In the aftermath, staff estimated that picking up 580,000 cubic yards of waste would cost approximately $7 million, but also learned FEMA did not reimburse municipalities for work along private roads or in gated subdivisions, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript Thursday.
Ward 5 Michael Nash asked the city to investigate a source of funding for the project, City Manager Darrel Pyle said during the Tuesday night council meeting.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman pointed out during the meeting that those living in gated subdivisions pay the same rates for city services like trash and utilities as those who live outside them.
“There are also significantly larger homes than in private, gated neighborhoods that also still got storm debris cleanup despite the value of their property,” Bierman said. “So, to me this just seems like us trying to find a way getting through the FEMA roadblock. I certainly don’t like the idea of treating any residents differently than any others just because they happen to live behind a gate.”
Several councilors shrank from the use of CARES Act funds as originally planned on the agenda.
Pyle told the council it was feasible to use sanitation funds rather than CARES Act money or a general fund expenditure for the cleanup.
“The solid waste (sanitation) fund is in pretty solid financial shape,” Pyle said. “So, $140,000 either way will not break the bank.”
Ward 2 Joe Carter agreed that the funds would better be utilized from the sanitation fund.
“They do pay into the sanitation fund, they do use city services and I think that is an appropriate location to pay for this expenditure,” he said.
The council voted unanimously in support of using sanitation funds.
