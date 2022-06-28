Jared Deck has beaten Kate Bierman in the Democratic primary for House District 44 with 64.55% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
He will face Republican challenger R.J. Harris in the House general election Nov. 8. The winner will replace Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, the incumbent who met her term limit this year.
“I feel like we are on to the next step in a fight to recognize the humanity in others and to put compassion into action,” Deck said after his win Tuesday.
A musician, Moore Norman Technology Center board member and former business owner, Deck said on the campaign trail that he would push to expand access to medical care and the state’s uncompensated care fund. He also plans to support teachers, fight school vouchers, protect LGBTQ+ rights and support criminal justice reform, he said.
He edged out Bierman, a former Norman Ward 1 city councilor and current business owner. Bierman said she would focus on policies that support women and reproductive health care, fight for animal rights, advocate for living wages and work on criminal justice reform if elected.
Bierman did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday night after she lost the primary. Deck did not comment when asked about Bierman as a candidate.
Deck said he will continue grassroots campaign efforts leading up to the General Election. He said his campaign is based on relationships and listening to constituents.
When asked about facing Harris in November, Deck said he isn’t going to focus his campaign on another candidate.
"This campaign’s focus is on our neighbors in need, and many of us who were not born on third base," he said. "Our greatest opponent is the suffering that’s been endured by our community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that we’re facing an economic overturn, high inflation, rising housing costs and a state government that is now often targeting its constituents negatively rather than giving people a hand up.”