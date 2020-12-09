A worldwide streaming giant is decorating downtown Norman for the 2020 holiday season.
Norman is one of six U.S. cities picked by Netflix to have a downtown street adorned with Christmas lights for the company’s “Here for the Holidays” display. On Wednesday, a crew began working on the display, which is located on the 200 block of East Main Street and scheduled to be completed by the end of the week.
Sara Blue, a spokesperson for the company, said Netflix only reached out to smaller cities like Norman during the selection process. She said the year has been hard for many people, and the holidays bring an opportunity to escape to a joyous time.
“We wanted to keep the merriment alive during these unprecedented times by resurrecting displays and bringing some holiday cheer,” Blue said in a news release.
City of Norman spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said Netflix reached out to the city for the partnership. She said the company has taken the lead with the installation of lights and the city has merely facilitated interactions with the streaming service and Main Street businesses.
Stephen Koranda, president of the Downtowners Association of Norman, said in addition to providing an uplifting aesthetic, the lights display will bring positive attention and potentially a boost in business for Main Street shops and restaurants.
“Just the buzz on social media is positive for downtown in a year where many businesses are struggling,” Koranda said. “We needed something like this, so to be one of six cities chosen is pretty special.”
Jon Corea, owner of Pinot’s Palette on Main Street, said the news is quickly spreading about the display because people are excited about something fun coming to Norman. He said provided it’s done safely, he hopes the attraction brings his business more customers.
“With the cancellation of Norman Music Fest and not having in-person Second Friday Art Walks, all the businesses thrive on those things because people walk by and see a place that they haven't noticed before, and that’s how we received a lot of customers,” Corea said. “It will be great at night because families can take pictures, and be out, and be with each other.”
Earlier in the month, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the city received concerns and questions about why downtown hadn’t put up holiday lighting. The reason for that wait is now revealed.
“I think this brings much needed holiday cheer and positivity that frankly the world needs, but especially the city of Norman, where we have suffered through a unique kind of division and stress this past year,” Clark said. “I think it will remind us all of happier times and help us dive into holiday cheer and bring hope for the year to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.