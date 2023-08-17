A new play calling out the University of Oklahoma’s hazing culture opened yesterday at the Studio of the Sooner Theater.
"Deep Dark Mystery Club," by Devin Ricklef, directed by Elise Bear, recounts violent acts which resulted in the investigation of a mysterious student organization at OU in the 1930s.
The play runs from Aug. 17-19 at 8 p.m. each night, 110 E. Main St., and runs two hours with a 15 minute intermission.
The playwright was inspired to write the work after learning about an incident from 1932 where 14 students avoided jail time after having committed hazing-related crimes.
“The main themes I focused my attention on were the similarities between the collegiate culture of the 1930s and today," Ricklef said "Nearly a century later, a cyclical pattern has perpetuated on campuses wherein those with insular power find themselves abusing and exploiting their status, inevitably leading to tragedy.”
He calls hazing “domestic terrorism” and said groups of young men use violence to impose moral codes, even to this day.
“This past echoes modern controversies, and the consequences of patriarchy and white supremacy that the U.S. has become all too familiar with,” he said.
The play is produced by Co.llective Arts Productions, or CoArts Productions, a production company founded by four OU students and alumni that operates as an incubator for new artists throughout the state.
“Based in Norman, we provide opportunities for new works and collaboration across performing and media creative disciplines,” said Cassie Pierce, CoArts co-producer.
Pierce said Ricklef first learned about the story while attending a university ghost tour.
“He did more research online and found a professor and historian Dr. David Levy who curated more research and source materials,” Pierce said. “We felt like it was important to produce after the numerous incidents of brutalizing for hazing around the country and specifically at OU.”
Pierce said in the last 20 years, OU has seen its fair share of hazing-related scandals:
• 2021: Delta Upsilon was suspended for hazing.
• 2021: Delta Gamma was under investigation of hazing allegations.
• 2019: A Delta Delta Delta Student was suspended after a blackface incident.
• 2018: Delta Upsilon was suspended for undisclosed reasons.
• 2018: Kappa Alpha was suspended for undisclosed reasons.
• 2017: Beta Theta Pi was found beating a pledgee after an OU football loss.
• 2015: Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended for racist chant.
• 2013: Delta Tau Delta was suspended for hazing.
• 2009: Kappa Sigma was suspended for undisclosed reasons.
• 2004: Sigma Chi was suspended after a pledgee died of alcohol poisoning.
• 2002: Delta Tau Delta was suspended after a 100 person brawl.
Pierce said the play will provide an immersive experience, as actors will move throughout the audience during the showtime.
“[The play] Brings to light a true story that has been hidden but represents our community,” said Pierce.
She said it is necessary to talk about the “dark” history that influences OU and “the amount of fraternity and hazing related events that traumatize, harm and kill students every year.”
Pierce said the majority of the cast are OU or Oklahoma City University students and have a close relationship to fraternity and college culture.
