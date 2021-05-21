The family of a Norman man sentenced to 400 years in prison for molesting two children under age 12 has hired a private attorney to handle his appeal.
Anthony Lynn Dunn, aka Anthony DeFreeze, was found guilty during a February jury trial of six counts of lewd molestation to a child under 16. Last week, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman accepted the jury’s recommendation of 400 years to be served consecutively on six counts of lewd molestation to a child under age 16.
DeFreeze sexually assaulted two children under age 12 multiple times from September 2015 through September 2017. During the trial, DeFreeze represented himself with assistance from Al Hoch of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System on standby. DeFreeze claims he was set up, and proclaimed his innocence at his sentencing.
Attorney John Cross appeared Wednesday afternoon in Balkman’s courtroom on DeFreeze’s behalf, with DeFreeze appearing via video from jail. Cross said he was retained in April by the family, which was unhappy with the outcome of the trial.
Cross requested a transcript of the trial at state’s expense, saying DeFreeze himself has been ruled as indigent and his family has paid only $3,100 toward his fee and is paying off the rest in installments over two years. Additionally, his fee doesn’t include a transcript.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin said that the state didn’t hear any testimony that the family was not willing or able to pay the transcript fee, which can cost about $5,000 or more, and called the appeal fee of $15,000 “very hefty.”
Cross said he doesn’t want to have the family choose between paying the transcript fee or legal fees. He cited a prior case where a transcript was provided at state’s expense for an indigent defendant whose family paid for an attorney.
Balkman said he would take the request under advisement after further case review before making a decision.
Another person who was charged relating to the case, Jamie Ray Page, waived her right to a non-jury trial and entered an Alford plea Monday in Balkman’s courtroom on a charge of enabling and failing to report child sexual abuse over a two-year period.
The plea, which is similar to a guilty plea, means Page doesn’t admit to the criminal act and retains innocence.
She was charged in 2018 for allowing Dunn access to one victim and failing to report the abuse when the victim told her about the sexual assault.
She is set for a contested hearing at 1 p.m. June 29.
