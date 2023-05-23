Midway Deli owner Bob Thompson will ask the City Council on Tuesday night to approve a special-use permit to play amplified music outdoors.
Neighbors, however, have other plans.
If approved, they say the loud music and parking problems will be intrusive and encroach on their private property rights.
Dozens of residents are expected to protest a commercial proposal in a residential neighborhood at the council meeting which begins at 6:30 tonight at 201 W. Gray St.
Existing zoning prohibits the concerts.
The deli, 601 W Eufaula St., is surrounded by dozens of homes between Chautauqua Avenue and Park Drive where at least 40 signs of protest are planted in the yards of homeowners.
The signs picture a QR code that connects to a series of documents on a freely accessible Google Drive. “Reject the Backyard at Midway Rezoning Proposal” appears with the deli’s proposed zoning application and other documents, including Transcript articles.
Despite a lengthy protest hearing during last month’s Planning Commission meeting, the panel approved Thompson’s request by a 6-3 vote.
The commission’s decision, though, came with the caveat that the council should explore compromises for concerned neighbors.
Since that meeting, Thompson’s proposal has changed to limit the hours between noon to 9 p.m., and weekends only from Friday to Sunday, his updated application shows.
It also stated events would be limited to 100 people and off-site parking with shuttle services required for events exceeding 75 people.
None of those concessions appeared in Thompson’s earlier proposal, but for residents, it’s still not enough when it comes to property rights, said Ruth Walker.
Walker lives within 100 feet of the deli and said she can hear music played from inside the deli when the doors and windows are open, and she expects amplified music to be even louder if Thompson is allowed hold concerts outdoors, she told The Transcript on Monday.
“When I want to have friends over, they work Monday through Friday. So I’m going to have friends over on the weekends to cook out, to have family gatherings,” she said. “If I want to have a dinner party, I have to think, ‘Oh, let me check with Bob’s schedule because we might not have parking’ or if we want to listen to music while we’re outside grilling, it’s going to be drowned out. I don’t have a house at the lake where I can go on the weekends.”
Thompson told The Transcript he will install fencing and vegetation as a visual and sound barrier, both noted in his proposal.
Thompson’s application stated it will comply with all parking restrictions and that “invitees shall not park in such a way as to create a hazard, impediment to emergency vehicles or egress.”
Walker and those who composed the collective protest document are skeptical that police will have the manpower to enforce the city’s noise and parking ordinances. Both complaints are rarely enforced, Walker said.
Thompson said noise complaints have drawn police response on his property.
“They responded four times last year,” he said. “And all four times, the police deemed it to not be a violation.”
Walker said the concessions will still mean noise and parking will be disruptive.
“What I’m going to ask the city council is, ‘Are you the kind of council who will strip property rights from all these people in order to give this one person the right make money?’ Because you cannot give Bob the right to bother people and still let us have the right not to be bothered,” Walker said. “You have to strip the rights away from us.”
Thompson said he is choosing to give up property rights by proposing a special- use application, a move that allows the council to take residents’ concerns and apply restrictions based on them to the zoning request.
“I don’t think the opposition has given much credence to that as an actual loss of rights or yielding of rights,” Thompson said. “The fact of the matter is, it will be a restricted property and will be attractive to a smaller market of potential buyers if we decide to sell it.”
